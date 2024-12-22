35 Unmissable Films To Watch On TV Over The Festive Period

A selection of the amazing films airing on TV over the Christmas period NBC/Shutterstock/Moviestore/Disney/Kobal/Snap/20th Century Fox/Warner Bros/Paramount/Lucasfilm/Netflix

When Andy Williams sang “it’s the most wonderful time of the year” all those years ago, we can only assume that he meant cosying up with a blanket, surrounded by Quality Street wrappers, and blocking the outside world out with back-to-back films.

Hey, it’s what Christmas is for, right?

Of course, when it comes to films over the festive period, we all have our favourites we go back to year after year, but it’s also nice to have some picked out for us, right?

With that in mind, there are plenty of great films to watch the old-fashioned way (via TV repeats) over the Christmas season, whether you’re interested in family favourites, A-list blockbusters, action-packed franchise movies or even the odd Yuletide offering.

Here’s our pick of the best ones to tune into, and when they’re on TV…

Meet Me In St Louis

Judy Garland in Meet Me In St Louis Moviestore/Shutterstock

The story of Meet Me In St Louis actually spans a whole year in the life of the wealthy family, but it’s mostly remembered for two things. The iconic Trolley Song, and Judy Garland’s deeply moving rendition of Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas towards the end of the film.

What better way could there be to get the festivities underway, eh?

When’s it on? Monday 23 December at 11.05am on BBC Two

The Grinch

The latest animated adaptation of The Grinch hit cinemas in 2018 Illumination/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Did you know this animated version of The Grinch is the highest-grossing Christmas film of all time?

In this adaptation, Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the titular meanie, and while purists of a certain generation might swear by Jim Carrey’s interpretation of the character, now’s your opportunity to find out what all the fuss is about...

When’s it on? Monday 23 December at 2.50pm on ITV1

It’s A Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

The Muppets put their own spin on It's A Wonderful Life in a 2002 TV movie NBC Studios

While The Muppets are known for putting their own inimitable on Treasure Island and the festive staple A Christmas Carol in the 1990s, fewer people are aware of this homage to It’s A Wonderful Life from the following decade.

Kermit wishing he’d never been born during a visit from an angel is every bit as tear-jerking as the original, and while admittedly not every pop culture reference from It’s A Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie has aged well, it’s still got all of the pan-generational humour, production numbers and heartwarming moments you’d expect from the fuzzy gang.

When’s it on? Christmas Eve at 10.50am on ITV2

The Holiday

Jude Law and Cameron Diaz in The Holiday Moviestore/Shutterstock

Is The Holiday “good”? No, obviously not. And yet, does this knowledge stop us watching it every year, gasping and swooning and crying and laughing in the exact same spots? No, obviously not.

When’s it on? Christmas Eve at 11.15am on Channel 4

Moana

Moana was a huge hit for Disney after its release in 2016 Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

On the surface, Christmas might seem like a strange time to sit down and enjoy Moana, given how much of the film’s appeal is hooked on its exquisite island setting and bright, sunny backdrops.

But given how unlikely it is anyone of us is getting the idyllic “white Christmas” we were promised as kids, the modern Disney classic might just give you some much-needed escapism from the miserable scenes outside your window this December – and at the every least, you know that any little ones are guaranteed to be quiet while How Far I’ll Go and You’re Welcome are playing.

When’s it on? Christmas Eve at 2.20pm on BBC One

It’s A Wonderful Life

Donna Reed and James Stewart in It's A Wonderful Life Snap/Shutterstock

We’re just going to say it, this is the quintessential Christmas film. One of the best things about It’s A Wonderful Life is its slow build, really allowing us all to immerse ourselves in George Bailey’s world before the festive part of the story gets underway.

There’s a reason this film is still revered almost 80 years on from its release, and if you’ve not seen it for yourself yet, this is your sign to set some time aside and enjoy it. Just be prepared to cry a lot.

When’s it on? Christmas Eve at 2.30pm on ITV1

Shrek

Shrek turned the traditional fairytale story on its head when it first hit cinemas more than 20 years ago Moviestore/Shutterstock

When it comes to animated family comedies, they don’t come much bigger than Shrek. Turning the traditional fairytale stories that have long been a staple of Disney films right on their head, this adventure packs in the laughs that will keep viewers of all generations entertained.

Oh, and keep an eye out for the festive spin-off Shrek The Halls elsewhere in this year’s Christmas schedules, too.

When’s it on? Christmas Eve at 3.55pm on BBC One

Home Alone

Released more than 30 years ago, Home Alone is still a family favourite at Christmas 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

The only thing better than the deep-rooted nostalgia that comes from revisiting those iconic scenes and music from Home Alone every Christmas is introducing it to someone else for the first time.

If there’s anyone in your household that applies to – Christmas Eve is the day to remedy that (and best of all, the much-loved sequel Home Alone 2 is also part of ITV1′s Christmas Day schedule).

When’s it on? Christmas Eve 6.05pm on Channel 4

Wallace And Gromit: The Curse Of The Wer-Rabbit

Wallace And Gromit made the jump to the big screen in 2005's The Curse Of The Wer-Rabbit Aardman

In a year that boasts the return of Gavin & Stacey and not one but two EastEnders specials, another of the jewels in the BBC’s festive crown for 2024 is Wallace & Gromit’s first feature-length adventure in almost 20 years.

Before diving into Vengeance Most Fowl, though, you can catch up on the unassuming inventor and his cynical canine sidekick’s past foray into movies in the hilarious Curse Of The Wer-Rabbit.

When’s it on? Christmas Eve at 7.30pm on BBC Three

Tenet

Elizabeth Debicki and John David Washington in Christopher Nolan's Tenet Warner Bros./Kobal/Shutterstock

Christopher Nolan picked up his first Oscar in 2024 thanks to his historical epic Oppenheimer, and the British director is already hard at work on his next star-studded offering.

While his past works like The Dark Knight, Interstellar and Inception are all favourites of cinephiles, 2020′s Tenet may have passed a lot of people by, given it was released at a time when not everyone was comfortable going out to the cinema.

If you fancy swerving the usual Christmas Eve festive offerings, Tenet will be ideal viewing for you. Don’t blame us if you’re still trying to figure out the plot while you’re tucking into your turkey the following day, though...

When’s it on? Christmas Eve at 9pm on BBC Three

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn, Tim Curry and Richard O'Brien in The Rocky Horror Picture Show Moviestore/Shutterstock

Listen... if you’re already up past midnight watching TV on Christmas Eve, you might as well stick Rocky Horror on, right?

Truly bringing new meaning to the expression “camp as Christmas”.

When’s it on? Christmas Day at 12.05am on BBC Two

Toy Story 3

Toy Story 3 was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars in 2011 Moviestore/Shutterstock

Still considered by many to be the best movie Pixar has ever released, Toy Story 3 is one of those films we can’t ever skip past if we see that it’s on.

And hey, what could be better while surrounded by brand new toys than imagining them all having an existential crisis, right? Happy Christmas!

When’s it on? Christmas Day at 11.20am on BBC One

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Jim Carrey's transformation into The Grinch still has to be seen to be believed Moviestore/Shutterstock

Hey, you were polite enough while watching the 2018 version, but now it’s time to break out the good stuff.

Jim Carrey may have famously not had the best time playing the fuzzy Dr Seuss character, it did give us the annual tradition of revisiting this family-friendly film.

When’s it on? Christmas Day at 2.05pm on ITV2

Raiders Of The Lost Ark

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in Raiders Of The Lost Ark Lucasfilm Ltd/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

When you’ve basically become a Christmas shut-in, shifting from the sofa only to grab more chocolate or fix another snowball, nothing hits quite like an adventure movie to make you feel like you’ve actually done something with your day.

Raiders Of The Lost Ark marked Harrison Ford’s first outing as Indiana Jones, and you can catch him in action in more films from the franchise later in the week, too.

When’s it on? Christmas Day at 6.40pm on Channel 4

Inside Out

Inside Out's sequel was one of 2024's biggest movie releases Moviestore/Shutterstock

Inside Out 2 may have become 2024′s surprise highest-grossing movie, but the original will always have a special place in our heart.

After a family Christmas, the chances are you’ll already have passed through every stage of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust and Panic, so starting your Boxing Day with a cosy viewing of Inside Out might be just what the doctor ordered.

When’s it on? Boxing Day at 9.55am on BBC One

Paddington

The first Paddington movie is back on our screens over Christmas Moviestore/Shutterstock

Let’s be honest, we’re happy to sit down and watch Paddington all year round, but it really does hit different over the festive season, doesn’t it?

Guaranteed to bring the whole family together (and put any Yuletide squabbles and tiffs aside for the cosiest hour-and-a-half you could ever dream up), we defy anyone not to be charmed by Paddington’s adventures with his new family, the Browns.

When’s it on? Boxing Day at 1.50pm on BBC One

Grease

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta as Sandy and Danny in Grease Moviestore/Shutterstock

That Wild West period between Christmas and New Year’s Day is always jam-packed with musicals – and crowd-pleasers don’t come any bigger than Grease.

A load of 30-somethings pretending to be high school students, timeless earworm song-and-dance numbers, fast cars, Cha Cha DiGregoria kicking off that drag race with a wave of her scarf... there’s truly something for everyone to love here.

When’s it on? Boxing Day at 3pm on ITV1

Matilda The Musical

Emma Thompson as Agatha Trunchbull and Alisha Weir as Matilda in Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical DAN SMITH/NETFLIX

Alternatively, if you prefer your movie musicals a bit more on the contemporary side, there’s this recent adaptation of the West End musical Matilda.

Originally a Netflix original after its initial cinema release, BBC One is showing Matilda The Musical on Boxing Day, and it’s guaranteed to have you singing tunes like Revolting Children and Naughty to yourself until at least January.

When’s it on? Boxing Day at 5.40pm on BBC One

Gladiator

Joaquin Phoenix and Russell Crowe in the original Gladiator movie Moviestore/Shutterstock

After Gladiator II was one of 2024′s most talked-about films, it makes sense that people might want to revisit the original Oscar-winning movie during their festive downtime to see what all the fuss is about.

Sadly, this one doesn’t have Paul Mescal or Pedro Pascal (probably because the latter was only four when it was released, we’re devastated to report), but what it lacks in that famous pair, it makes up for in A-list performances from Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix.

When’s it on? Boxing Day at 9pm on BBC Two

Big

Tom Hanks in Big Brian Hamill/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

A breakthrough moment for Tom Hanks, Big gave him his first of his six Oscar nominations (it would be another five years before he won, though).

This 80s family comedy centres around a young teenager whose wish to grow up too fast backfires when he wakes up one day as an adult man and has to navigate a world he knows nothing about.

When’s it on? Friday 27 December at 10.25am on ITV1

West Side Story

Rita Moreno won an Oscar for her work in West Side Story GTV Archive/Shutterstock

Another classic musical that’s filling up that “Crimbo limbo” period, West Side Story set a new bar when it came to adapting stage shows for the screen – and it’s not hard to see why.

West Side Story boasts some impressive performances, timeless songs and heartbreaking moments – but it’s the iconic choreography that has made it such an enduring classic.

When’s it on? Friday 27 December at 1.35pm on BBC Two

Jurassic Park

Laura Dern, Joseph Mazzello and Sam Neill in the first Jurassic Park movie Moviestore/Shutterstock

With yet another reboot of the Jurassic Park franchise coming in 2025 (this time starring Scarlett Johansson and all-round national treasure Jonathan Bailey), why not seize the opportunity to revisit the original and, let’s just say it, best offering from the dino franchise?

When’s it on? Friday 27 December at 3.30pm on ITV1

Pitch Perfect

Rebel Wilson in Pitch Perfect Moviestore/Shutterstock

Those less-then-stellar sequels may have muddied the water somewhat, but we will never stop singing the praises (see what we did there?) of the original Pitch Perfect.

Touching, laugh-out-loud hilarious and, at times, completely disgusting, this musical comedy is like a glorious mix of Bridesmaids, Bring It On and a flick through any of your friends’ iPods in 2012.

When’s it on? Friday 27 December at 9pm on ITV2

The Godfather

Marlon Brando in The Godfather Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

You reach a certain point after Christmas where there really are only so many wholesome and child-appropriate films and TV specials you can stomach.

Apparently, Channel 4 thinks this point is coming on the night of 28 December, which is why they’re sticking the decidedly family-unfriendly The Godfather in the middle of their schedule. Always wanted to see Francis Ford Coppola’s much-celebrated cinematic opus but never felt like the time was right? Well, the moment is here.

When’s it on? Saturday 28 December at 9.45pm on Channel 4

Pretty Woman

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in 1990's Pretty Woman Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

Similarly, if you’ve reached your film of family adventure movies and wholesome musicals, Pretty Woman might be just what you’re in need of.

The unconvential romantic comedy that put Julia Roberts on the map, Pretty Woman centres around a Hollywood escort who falls in love with a man who has hired her services for a week.

When’s it on? Saturday 28 December at 10.20pm on BBC One

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has become a staple of Christmas TV (despite being in no way Christmassy) Moviestore/Shutterstock

Then, at the other end of the scale, there’s this.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is pretty much as saccharine and wholesome as it gets – there’s a full musical number called Truly Scrumptious, for heaven’s sakes.

Still, it wouldn’t be a post-Christmas Sunday without it, and at least there’s the unrivalled terror brought about every time the Childcatcher comes on screen.

When’s it on? Sunday 29 December at 1.05pm on ITV1

The Sound Of Music

Julie Andrews as Maria Von Trapp in The Sound Of Music 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Simply one of the best films of all time.

Come for the beautiful scenery and beautifully-performed musical theatre staples – stay for the palpable on-screen chemistry and Nazi-fighting nuns.

When’s it on? Sunday 29 December at 3.45pm on BBC One

Slumdog Millionaire

Dev Patel and Freida Pinto in Slumdog Millionaire Celador Films/Pathe International/Kobal/Shutterstock

There are only two reasons to be watching Slumdog Millionaire at just before midnight on a Sunday after Christmas.

You’ve not got work tomorrow and you feel like watching literally anything to celebrate the fact you can stay up as late as you like. Or, indeed, you have got work tomorrow, and you’ll watch literally anything to distract yourself from this fact.

Either way, enjoy.

When’s it on? Sunday 29 December at 11.55pm on Channel 4

The Goonies

Jeff Cohen, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman and Ke Huy Quan in The Goonies Moviestore/Shutterstock

There are 80s classics and then... there’s The Goonies. Whatever you’ve got planned for that Monday afternoon... forget it. Relatives to visit? Sack ’em off. Housework? Forget it. Work? Phone in sick. You’ve earned it.

When’s it on? Monday 30 December at 1.15pm on ITV1

Hidden Figures

Octavia Spencer, Taraji P Henson and Janelle Monáe in Hidden Figures Shutterstock

Three reasons to watch Hidden Figures every time we see it’s on? Taraji P Henson. Octavia Spencer. Janelle Monáe. Do we really need to say any more?

When’s it on? Monday 30 December at 5.10pm on Channel 4

Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman and Michael B Jordan in one of Black Panther's most iconic sequences Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Black Panther made cinema history as the first superhero movie to bag a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars, and the first Marvel movie with a predominantly Black cast.

Angela Bassett and Michael B Jordan are both fantastic in this MCU offering, but the film obviously belongs to the late, great Chadwick Boseman, who will forever be associated with his iconic interpretation of T’Challa.

When’s it on? New Year’s Eve at 8pm on BBC One

No Time To Die

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die MGM/Eon/Danjaq/UPI/Kobal/Shutterstock

What is it about James Bond and Christmas? Despite the films having precisely zero to do with the festive season, 007 is all over the schedules throughout December.

But if you really want to see out 2024 with a bang – No Time To Die on New Year’s Eve is the one for you, finishing just in time for the real fireworks.

When’s it on? New Year’s Eve at 8.45pm on ITV1

Mary Poppins

Julie Andrews won an Oscar for her leading performance in Disney's classic Mary Poppins Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

If you feel like moving on from 2024 in the most wholesome way possible, this is the best way we can think of to go about.

Whether you’re watching it for the first, second or two hundredth time, Mary Poppins is just one of those films that never gets old. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself shedding more tears in those closing moments than you ever remembered as a youngster, though.

When’s it on? New Year’s Day at 3.15pm on BBC One

Groundhog Day

Andie Macdowell and Bill Murray in Groundhog Day Moviestore/Shutterstock

When you’re curled up with a tea and the mildest of New Year hangovers, there are few films that hit the spot quite like Groundhog Day. And Channel 4 knows it. Enjoy!

When’s it on? New Year’s Day at 4.50pm on Channel 4

Ghost

Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze in Ghost Moviestore/Shutterstock

The night after New Year’s Eve is all about scaring off those back-to-work scaries, and Ghost is packed full of the escapism you need, from the brilliant impossible romance of Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze to the Oscar-winning comedy chops of Whoopi Goldberg. And that’s without even getting into that iconic pottery scene...

If 2024 was the year Demi won you over with her performance in The Substance, Ghost is an unmissable film from earlier in her career that’s definitely worth a watch.