Amazon's Prime Day Is Almost Over ― These Are The Best Last-Minute Deals To Grab Before It's Too Late

Race you to the checkout.
By 

Amazon / Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Amazon’s Prime Day launched yesterday, and it’s brimming with deals on everything from tech to groceries, beauty, toys, and much more.

We’ve already rounded up the best deals for parents, the most impressive house deals under £20, the deals we know are worth it because we tried them ourselves, and the bargains we think are generally the cream of the crop.

But alas ― all good things come to an end. The sale is set to finish tonight (Wednesday 17th) at midnight, so before it’s too late, we thought we’d share the best deals to grab while you can.

1
Amazon
The 37% discount on this 7-in-1 Instant Pot puts it at under £60 (don't mind if I do).
£56.99 (originally £89.99)
2
Amazon
Save a stunning 71% on this bumper pack of 36 Sharpie markers.
£17.39 (originally £66.50)
3
Amazon
Save 26% on this bumper pack of 69 mini biscuit bars, including KitKat, Toffee Crisp, and Blue Riband.
£15.84 (originally £21.78)
4
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
Store your pan lids in these handy holders from Joseph Joseph rather than letting them crash around in the cupboard. They're 42% off!
£6.99 (originally £12.00) for four
5
Amazon
Don't mind me, just ordering this Elizabeth Arden Red door perfume while it's 71% off.
£18.99 (originally £64.79)
6
Amazon
The 76% on this Staedtler Fineliner pens is something to write home about.
£3.65 (originally £13.59) for 10 pens
7
Amazon
Save 50% on this cult-status Real Techniques sponge.
£3.99 (originally £7.99)
8
Amazon
Is it bad that I kind of want this Barbie Closet for myself? It's 71% off after all!
£7.49 (originally £25.68)
9
Amazon
TIGI's Bed Head conditioner is ideal for dry hair. It's down by 76%!
£6.97 (originally £29.45)
10
Amazon
Save an ameowsing (sorry) 52% on this 40-pack of Felix cat food.
£9.99 (originally £20.77)
11
Amazon
31% off a pack of 48 Mars bars? In this economy? At this point, it'd be unwise not to...
£24.90 (originally £36.00) for 48x51g bars
12
Amazon
This Mummy Mio Tummy Rub Oil is perfect for pregnant people. It's 75% off!
£6.84 (originally £26.95)
13
Amazon
Dog owners will seriously appreciate the 77% price cut on these leakproof dog waste bags.
£5.49 (originally £24.20) for 140 bags
14
Amazon
I'll be nabbing this Peloton yoga block while it's 70% off, ta very muchly.
£7.50 (originally £25.00)
15
Amazon
Save 51% on this Russel Hobbs kettle.
£35.15 (originally £69.99)
16
Amazon
This 51%-off Brabantia clothes line collapses when it's not in use and offers 60m of hanging space.
£74.99 (originally £152.00)
17
Amazon
There's a delicious 54% off this Le Creuset round casserole dish.
£158.99 (originally £315.00)
18
Amazon
There's 54% off the iconic Elizabeth Arden Eight-Hour Cream right now.
£12.99 (originally £28.00)
19
Amazon
There's a mean, lean, cost-reducing 54% off this George Foreman grill.
£36.99 (originally £79.99)
20
Amazon
If you were wondering who's buying this 62%-off Britney Spears Fantasy perfume in 2024, I'd say... it's gonna be me.
£15.99 (originally £42.00)
21
Amazon
Save 63% on this Braun Silk-épil 9 epilator.
£149.99 (originally £399.99)
22
Amazon
There's 45% off this Ninja 10-in-1 rapid cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, and so much more.
£135.99 (originally £254.99)
23
Amazon
There's a scent-sational (teehee) 67% off this Vera Wang perfume.

£19.95 (originally £60.00)
£19.95 (originally £60.00)
24
Amazon
Sarah J. Maas fans will appreciate the 30% price reduction on this set of five A Court of Thorn And Roses paperbacks.
£35.14 (originally £50.00)
25
Amazon
Save 73% on this remote-control Batmobile that you'll definitely sneakily use when the kids aren't looking.
£11.99 (originally £44.99)
26
Zaynab Khanom / Via BuzzFeed
This Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller will banish any excess shine – it's 31% off right now!
£8.99 (originally £12.99)
27
Amazon
This Remington Keratin straightener adapts to your sepcific hair needs. It's 71% off!
£34.99 (originally £119.99)
28
Amazon
Bulk-buy these six bottles of Carex soap while they're 51% off.
£5.70 (originally £11.70)
29
Amazon
Playmobil's 70%-off toy pool comes with a water sprayer.
£10.99 (originally £34.99)
30
Amazon
There's a massive 55% off these vegan chocolate peanut protein bars.
£9.99 (originally £21.99) for 9 bars
31
Amazon
Save 73% on this Disney x Playmobil Mickey & Minnie's Cloud Home set.
£13.49 (originally £49.99)
32
Amazon
Save 59% on this pack of 24 washable Crayola markers.
£3.75 (originally £9.25)
33
Amazon
54% off this pack of 75 Calgon tablets? Don't mind if I do...
£12.78 (originally £28.00)
34
Amazon
Make perfectly-fluffy rice in the microwave (yes, really) with Joseph Joseph's 40%-off cooker.
£14.99 (originally £25.00)
35
Amazon
Save 29% on this huge Lindt Lindor gift hamper.
£23.99 (originally £33.99)
36
Amazon
Save 70% on this Paw Patrol digger toy.
£5.09 (originally £16.99)
37
Amazon
Save 46% on this pack of 12 KIND bars.
£9.60 (originally £17.88)
38
Amazon


39
Amazon
Save 35% on the viral Ninja Creami that'll turn basically anything into creamy ice cream.
£149.99 (originally £199.99)
40
Amazon
This triple-pack of 2.2L clip-top Sistema food containers is perfect for packed lunches. They're 57% off!
£7.49 (originally £17.29) for three
41
Amazon
ThisWorks' ylang-ylang and patchouli-infused sleep pillow spray is 53% off.
£14.25 (originally £30.00)
42
Amazon
This classic game of Uno is down by 53%.
£5.99 (originally £12.87)
43
Amy Glover / HuffPost
This Oral-B electric toothbrush is the best one I've owned. I just wish I'd got it while it was 60% less!
£40.00 (originally £60.00)
44
Amy Glover / HuffPost
I can't get over how well these cooling pillow inserts work without needing to be refrigerated. They're 19% off!
£7.21 (originally £8.95) for two
45
Amazon
NIP+FAB's glycolic acid-infused pads are perfect for brightening and cleansing your skin. They're 56% off!
£10.00 (originally £22.95) for 100 pads
46
Amazon
Save 53% on this Joseph Joseph compost caddy that has an odour filter.
£14.99 (originally £32.00)
47
Amazon
Hello, 55%-off double-shot PHILIPS L'OR Barista Sublime Capsule Coffee Machine.
£49.99 (originally £109.99)
48
Amazon
Save 32% on this pack of 120 Ariel laundry tablets (don't mind if I do).
£24.55 (originally £36.00)
49
Amazon
Save 33% on this Le Creuset mug that comes in 14 hues.
£9.99 (originally £15.00)
50
Amazon
Nab this whole set of five highly-rated knives for an impressive 40% off.
£11.99 (originally £19.99) for five
51
Amazon
This Echo Pop compact smart speaker is down by 56%
£19.99 (originally £44.99)
52
Amazon
This viral COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray will protect your hair from humidity. Save 30%!
£18.90 (originally £27.00)
53
Amazon
This 43%-off silicone toilet brush won't gather, er, bits between its bristles. It's 43% off!
£8.50 (originally £14.99)
54
Amazon
This ridiculously highly-rated shower head contains beads that'll reduce your water's limescale. It's 38% off right now!
£9.99 (originally £15.99)
55
Amazon
If your drains are chronically blocked, this five-pack of Cillit Bang unblocker gels is ideal. It's 55% off!
£11.49 (originally £25.75)
56
Amazon
The 54% discount on this memory foam Silentnight small double mattress will put a spring in your step (or at least your bed).
£175.99 (originally £379.00); it comes in 5 sizes
57
Amazon
Save 46% on this pack of three 73ml bottles of Regaine.
£37.50 (originally £70.00)
58
Amazon
This teddy reading cushion is 1) incredibly comfy and 2) 50% off.
£12.99 (originally £25.99); it comes in 5 colours
59
Amazon
Save 43% on this Fire TV Stick Lite.
£19.99 (originally £34.99)
60
Amazon
Anyone who buys dishwasher tablets knows how much the cost can stack up – thankfully, this pack of 83 Finish Quantum ones are 62% off right now.
£11.70 (originally £31.00)
61
Amazon
If (like me) you can't stop watching cleaning TikToks, the 40% discount on this BISSELL SpotCleaner is prettty tempting.
£84.55 (originally £139.99)
62
Amazon
I audibly "aww"ed when I saw this 50% off Paw Patrol Squish Plush.
£10.99 (originally £19.99)
63
,
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This 24%-off Polaroid Lab camera will print pictures from your phone onto Polaroid sheets.
£94.95 (originally £119.99)
64
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
It looks like this 50%-off TikTok-famous 'Hair Food' from Garnier really does live up to the hype
£4.49 (originally £8.99)
65
Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed
Save 52% on this endlessly reusable, USB-rechargeable lighter that's great for candles
£6.66 (originally £13.99)
66
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I'm restocking on COSRX's Snail 92 all-in-one cream now it's 58% off
£11.38 (originally £27.00)
67
Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed
Save 52% on this endlessly reusable, USB-rechargeable lighter that's great for candles
£6.66 (originally £13.99)
68
Lucy Sutton / BuzzFeed
This Shark cordless vacuum cleaner is 28% off right now – it's the only one Jess has tried that actually *does* suck up every last bit of dust
£347.99 (originally £479.99)
69
Amazon
Can we please talk about the 50% discount on this Kenwood stand mixer?!
£189.05 (originally £369.00)
70
Amazon
*Siren sounds* OLAPLEX's cult-status No.3 Hair Perfector is 28% off right now.
£20.16 (originally £28.00)
71
Amazon
This Japanese steel Joseph Joseph knife set has been slashed (teehee) by 50%.
£49.95 (originally £100.00) for five knives
72
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
OGX's 46%-off biotin & collagen conditioner is a cult-status product for a reason!
£3.80 (originally £6.99)
73
Amazon
Save 68% on this Snackin' Star Wars Grogu toy that has over 40 sound and motion combinations.
£26.99 (originally £84.27)
74
Amazon
The only thing better than this L’Oréal Paris Revitalift night cream is the fact that it's 49% off.
£12.72 (originally £24.99)
75
Amazon
This 47%-off Nescafe Dolce Gusto Piccolo machine is ideal for fellow caffeine addicts.
£42.00 (originally £79.99)
76
Amazon
Fake a sunkissed glow (yes, even during *this* weather) with St. Tropez's self-tanning Water Mousse. It's 66% off right now!
£13.48 (originally £39.55)
77
Amazon
NIP+FAB's plumping Dragon Blood serum is a bewitching 50% off.
£9.99 (originally £19.95)
78
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
In need of a new hairdryer? This 62%-off Remington one is seriously impressive...
£19.99 (originally £51.99)
79
Jess Brunt / BuzzFeed
Kiss goodbye to messy buckets and wringing with this Vileda spray mop that's 44% off.
£19.79 (originally £35.19)
80
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This cult-status Bio-Oil is a great way to minimise the appearance of stretch marks, discolouration, and more. Nab yours for 39% off!
£14.57 (originally £23.99)
81
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Wake up to glowing, moisturised skin with COSRX's overnight mask that's 50% off.
£11.39 (originally £23.00)
82
Amazon
There's a 40%-off deal on this Play-Doh Ultimate Ice-Cream Truck playset.
Price: £59.99 (originally £99.99)
83
Amy Glover / HuffPost
Neutrogena's highly-rated SPF 70 Beach Defence sunscreen is perfect if you're going on holiday (though I'm so pale I use it every day). It's 21% off!
It's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes after application, making it perfect for pools (I find it stays on my face better than others during runs, too).
£15.00 (originally £18.90)
84
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This SPF50 over-makeup sunscreen spray is a whopping 58% off!
£5.48 (originally £13.00)
85
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This 23%-off travel-sized Polaroid Go camera is perfect for gorgeous holiday snaps and makes a great gift for teens, too
£69.13 (Was £89.99)
86
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Thinking of midweek meals should be a paid job IMO. Wagamama's 58%-off cookbook makes it easier!
£9.35 (originally £22.00)
87
Amy Glover / HuffPost



88
Amazon
Don't have a Ring video doorbell yet? Fix that while it's half off.
Price: £49.99 (originally £99.99)
89
Jess Brunt / BuzzFeed
There's an irresistibubble (sorry) 36% off the SodaStream Art right now.
£89.49 (originally £139.99)
90
Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed
Jasmin loves the sound quality and noise-reducing magic of her 60%-off Studio 3 Beats headphones.
£139.00 (originally £349.95)
91
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
This retractable clothing line is subtle, clever, AND 50% off.
£13.53 (originally £27.17)
92
Amazon
Aspiring dentists will love this Melissa and Doug Super Smile kit (and you'll love its 51% discount).
£17.28 (originally £34.99)
93
Amazon
These Airpods are down by 26%.
£95.00 (originally £129.00)
94
Amazon
If you've been meaning to buy a smart TV for a while now, consider the 40% price reduction on this 40-inch one to be a sign.
£179.99 (originally £299.99)
95
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Maybelline's TikTok-famous 'Sky High' mascara still lives up to the hype. Save 54%!
£5.98 (originally £12.99)
96
Amazon
Tefal's five-piece nonstick cookware set is a steal at 43% off.
£44.68 (originally £78.00)
|
