Biden Mocks Reporter's 'All 4 Years' Question: 'Did You Fall On Your Head Or Something?'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A reporter asked Joe Biden if he planned to serve the full four-year term if he wins back the White House.

The president responded by asking the journalist if he’d fallen on his head.

The exchange occurred at Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday soon after Biden had arrived on Air Force One for campaign events.

Advertisement

“President Biden, will you be serving your full four-year term or handing over power to Vice President [Kamala] Harris,” the reporter asked.

“Are you OK? Are you alright?” replied Biden.

The pair struggled to hear each other over background noise.

The journalist repeated his question: “All four years or handing over?”

“You’re not hurt are you? I said are you OK? Did you fall on your head or something?” Biden cracked, before turning to Democratic lawmakers standing next to him.

Watch the exchange here: