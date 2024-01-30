LOADING ERROR LOADING

US President Joe Biden claimed multiple world leaders have expressed to him their fear of former President Donald Trump returning to the White House.

“I’ve been doing foreign policy for a long, long time,” Biden told the congregation at Brookland Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina, at the weekend.

“I know every one of those heads of state, and I’ve known them for a while. And every meeting I go to internationally, as they’re walking out, this is the God’s truth […] virtually every one of them pull me aside and says, ‘You’ve got to win. We can’t let that happen again. You can’t let that happen again. You can’t let that happen again.’”

Biden also warned those in attendance that his 2024 campaign “is a lot bigger than me, you and all of us.”

“It’s about who we are as a country,” the president added, an echo of his oft-repeated warning that “democracy is on the ballot” if the election in November is a replay of the 2020 vote between himself and four-times-indicted Trump, who remains the Republican front-runner despite his legal woes.

While Biden didn’t name the names of his global counterparts who are worried about Trump, Canada’s government is already preparing for a possible second Trump presidency, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed last week.