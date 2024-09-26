Joe Biden Says He Never Bought Into Concerns He'd Lose To Donald Trump

In an appearance on ABC’s The View on Wednesday morning, US President Joe Biden spoke candidly on his thoughts about the calls for him to suspend his reelection campaign back in July, saying he didn’t buy into concerns he couldn’t beat Donald Trump.
“I never fully believed the assertions that somehow there was this overwhelming reluctance of my running again. I didn’t sense that,” Biden said. “The fact of the matter is, my polling was about ― you know, we were always within range of beating this guy.”
Biden’s polling only dipped slightly after his disastrous debate performance against Trump in June, leaving both in striking distance of winning the election.
But Democrats feared that was only the beginning of a downward trend for their presumed presidential nominee. He dropped out about a month before the Democratic National Convention and endorsed now-nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.
Elsewhere, during his appearance on The View, Biden indicated that he suspended his campaign because he was feeling too old for the job.
“There are some folks who’d like to see me step aside so they have a chance to move on. I get that ― that’s just human nature. But that wasn’t the reason that I stepped down,” the 81-year-old said.
“I know you’re only 30,” he continued, speaking to View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin. “But it’s hard to think of ― it’s hard for me to even say how old I am. I’m serious.”
Griffin also questioned Biden about the perception that his “hand was forced” when he dropped out of the race, with many pointing to reported pressure from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat, California). When asked how his relationship with her is now, Biden responded that it was “fine.”