Black Mirror Drops Star-Studded Season 7 Teaser And We Are So Ready

Black Mirror is returning to our screens in 2025 according to a new teaser Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that new episodes of Black Mirror are coming to the platform in 2025.

And it looks like we might be in for the most star-studded season yet.

When Black Mirror first launched in the early 2010s, it featured an impressive host of actors who’ve since gone on to achieve big things, most notably Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Whittaker and Domhnall Gleeson.

Its most recent seasons have also attracted more established names like Andrew Scott, Jesse Plemons, Michaela Coel and, of course, Miley Cyrus, to name just a handful.

On Thursday afternoon, the show shared a cryptic clip intended to resemble a glitching computer, to let fans know that the show would be returning next year.

The 15-second teaser (accredited to Tuckersoft, the video game company originally seen in the stand-alone Black Mirror episode Bandersnatch) also features cryptic messages like “is everything alright at home?”, “lonely old place, isn’t it?” and the repeated “oh dear – is the entire internet wrong?”.

Last month, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker teased what fans should expect from season seven – including the first ever follow-up to a previous instalment.

Charlie Brooker via Associated Press

Charlie also teased “one of the bleakest, heaviest gut punches yet” in the new batch of episodes, describing the new season as “a full emotional workout”.