Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively Doesn't Get Writing Credit Due To 'Inherent Sexism'

Ryan Reynolds spoke out on behalf of his wife and close collaborator Blake Lively in the hopes that she finally gets the credit she deserves. Ryan, who has been married to the Gossip Girl star for nearly 10 years, revealed that his wife has written some of his best lines, though she’s never gotten real recognition due to Hollywood’s “inherent sexism”. “I write on a lot of my movies. It’s been a survival mechanism for me for a long time. Sometimes I’m credited, sometimes I’m not,” Ryan said during an interview with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. “There’s a lot of A-plus-plus writing that I’ve done that was actually Blake, that Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard and, ‘What about this?’ And I’d be like, ‘That’s incredible.’”

Gotham via Getty Images Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Free Guy"premiere on 3 August in New York City.

“And you know, it’s funny. I don’t know. Maybe it’s ’cause there’s an inherent sexism in the business. I will say that a lot of times, ‘She wrote that ― Blake wrote that ― not me. ... That was her,’” the Deadpool star said. “And it’s like, [people] still later on repeat the story as I wrote it. So she’s a really talented, multihyphenate kind of person in this weird burgoo of an entertainment industry that we work in.” “She’s helped me so much in Deadpool, all kinds of movies that have been big successes,” Ryan added. Perhaps now Blake will get her due. The actor, who was originally asked about “the best part about being married to Blake Lively that people wouldn’t expect,” couldn’t resist getting in a quip about his wife. He and Cagle joked that her baked goods were also a nice perk of the relationship. “Not complaining about that or the sex,” Ryan added. The writer and producer also promoted a bit of his own writing during the interview, telling Cagle about a short he’d written as a sort-of Disney and Deadpool crossover that didn’t make the cut.