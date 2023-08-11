Proud Jeff Brazier Reacts To 'Beautiful' Son Bobby's Strictly Come Dancing News

Jeff and Bobby Brazier Getty Images

Jeff Brazier has praised his “beautiful” son Bobby following confirmation that he’s taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

At just 20 years old, Bobby Brazier already has a promising acting career thanks to his role in EastEnders and in just a few weeks’ time, he’ll be adding another huge show to his CV.

Advertisement

As Bobby prepares for his first Strictly performance, Jeff – who shares Bobby and his brother Freddie, 18, with the late Jade Goody – has heaped praise on his eldest son, while admitting the actor could find the show “difficult”.

In an interview with the Mirror, Jeff predicted: “He’s going to get to learn a lot about himself. It’s going to be really difficult, he’s going to have to really dig in.

“There’s a lot to learn, then you forget it all and there’s another routine!

“I have no doubt he’ll impress people with his politeness and his manners. He has a really beautiful nature, he makes you feel good – that’s his gift. I can’t wait to see him share it with everybody else.”

Advertisement

He added: “I remember being told you live vicariously through your kids, I guess most parents do.

“When they start to achieve from a career point of view, it’s special. He’s made a mark [in EastEnders] and now he gets to have another very different experience.”

Jade with Bobby and Freddie in 2006 Dave M. Benett via Getty Images

Following Jade’s death aged just 27 in 2009, Jeff raised his sons away from the spotlight but he was every inch the supportive dad when Bobby shared his modelling and acting ambitions.

After appearing in catwalk shows for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week, Bobby arrived in EastEnders soap as Freddie Slater, the son of former Albert Square fave Little Mo, in September last year.

Jeff wrote on social media at the time: “Proud of @bobbybrazier joining @bbceastenders.

“He has been gifted an opportunity and he is grabbing it with both hands with a great attitude and respect.”

Advertisement

Bobby is one of 15 famous faces taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

He’ll be joined by EastEnders alum Nigel Harman and fellow soap star Ellie Leach, who fans will recognise from Coronation Street.

TV personalities Angela Scanlon and Angela Rippon have also signed up, alongside Strictly’s first ever ex-Love Islander Zara McDermott.