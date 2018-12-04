Body Found In Hunt For London Beautician Who Went Missing In Jamaica

The boyfriend of a London beautician who went missing in Jamaica claims her body has been found.

Karen Cleary, from Islington, had not been heard from since 25 November, her partner Andy Kane said.

The 44-year-old was in the Boscobel, St Mary’s area of the island supervising building work for her “dream home” when she stopped contacting him. Kane flew to the island on Saturday to assist police in the investigation.

Writing on Facebook on Tuesday morning, Kane said: “I am so sorry to pass on the news that today, after a painstaking search by the Jamaican police team, the time for hope and optimism has unfortunately passed and they have recovered her body.”

Speaking before the discovery, Kane said police had searched Cleary’s property, which is still under construction, on Monday and arrested a suspect described as a male labourer working on the home.

Police at Oracabessa station in Jamaica confirmed to HuffPost UK a body had been found, though did not confirm if it was Cleary.