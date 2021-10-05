Boris Johnson Rejects Claim 27 EU Drivers Want UK Work And Leaves People Bemused

Twitter @BBCBreakfast Boris Johnson left people scratching their heads after his explanation on the HGV driver shortage

Boris Johnson told BBC Breakfast that 127 EU drivers have signed up to work in the UK as part of the new scheme – not 27, as previously reported.

The Times claimed on Tuesday that only 27 EU drivers have applied for the new temporary visa scheme Downing Street rolled out last month, even though the government was aiming to take on 300 drivers.

But when asked about this embarrassingly low figure by BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker, Johnson interrupted, and said it was actually 127 drivers.

Still, Walker pointed out: “Well if it’s 127, whatever it is, you wanted 300 and you wanted 4,700 by later this month.”

The prime minister confusingly then said, “you’re completely right – it’s 127”.

He continued: “It’s a fascinating illustration of the problem of the shortage.

“So, what we said to the road haulage industry was ‘Fine, give us the names of the drivers you want us to bring in and we will sort out the visas, we’ve got another 5,000 visas’.

“They only produced 127 names so far, and what that shows is the global shortage.