Boris Johnson Makes Preparations To Avoid Christmas Petrol Crisis

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Out of use sign is attached to pumps at a petrol station in London.

Boris Johnson has said the government is putting in place measures to help avoid a petrol crisis in the run-up to Christmas as the prime minister suggested the situation on filling station forecourts is “stabilising”. Following days of chaos, with long queues for petrol and stations running dry, the PM said he understood the frustration felt by drivers as they struggled to fill up. Johnson said the government was putting in place measures to ensure the entire supply chain could “get through to Christmas and beyond”. “I want to say first of all how much I sympathise with people who have been worried about their journeys, worried about whether they will be able to use their cars in the normal way,” he said in a pooled interview with broadcasters. “I know how frustrating and worrying it must have been to worry about a shortage of petrol and fuel. “We are now starting to see the situation improve. We are hearing from industry that supplies are coming back on to the forecourts in the normal way. “What we want to do is to make sure we have the preparations necessary to get through to Christmas and beyond, not just in the supply of our petrol stations but all parts of our supply chain.”

"The situation is stabilising"



Prime Minister Boris Johnson says people should be "confident" that Britain's fuel supply crisis is improving.https://t.co/fRfQHTIXvXpic.twitter.com/ny0ffJ2nIh — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 28, 2021