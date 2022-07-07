Boris Johnson Is Ready To Resign And The Internet Has Gone Wild

Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Boris Johnson is finally preparing to resign after a record-breaking number of ministers quit his government – and the internet has been set alight.

More than 50 Tory MPs have resigned since Tuesday, at 6pm, although the prime minister did initially refuse to step down.

Up until Thursday, he was repeatedly claiming that he still had a “colossal mandate” from the 2019 general election – where the Conservatives did win by a landslide – and that he would “carry on”.

However, everything seemed to change this morning.

He spoke to the Conservative 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, meaning a new Tory leader should be in place by the time the party conference rolls around in October.

While Johnson is yet to make an official statement, Tory MPs are already pushing back against the idea of him staying in as an interim prime minister before his successor is replaced.

While the details of the prime minister’s resignation are yet to unfold, the internet has already jumped into action.

Here’s a round-up of the best reactions.

As of today Johnson has served exactly the same tenure as Neville Chamberlain. — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 7, 2022

Change in the Tory Party: Boris Johnson out, Theresa May in?! WTF is happening?! pic.twitter.com/DsAr8M3NsG — Haruo Ōkami 🐺🇪🇸 (@Furry_Okami) July 7, 2022

Boris Johnson is resigning to spend more time with his many, many families. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) July 7, 2022

That did the job. No need to thank me. https://t.co/Ds1AvAmcyP — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 7, 2022

aged like a fine wie pic.twitter.com/V9BDnXRXuw — Parker (@panoparker) July 7, 2022

Boris Johnson announces he's going. He came as ersatz Churchill - he leaves in ignominy and disgrace. The worst Prime Minister in history. — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 7, 2022

He’s going! Bless my soul — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) July 7, 2022

Staying until Autumn? Oh just hurry up and Get Borexit Done — Benjamin Loughnane (@Loknayn) July 7, 2022

pic.twitter.com/28hz8eA4L1 — out of context the thick of it (@OOCThickOfIt) July 7, 2022

Bye bye Bog Job, you fucking clown. pic.twitter.com/yA9W1w2wtN — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) July 7, 2022

Boris Johnson to quit after devastating realisation that Matt Hancock has the moral high ground. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) July 7, 2022

Johnson is resigning but there’s probably someone even worse coming pic.twitter.com/VjaqSSUg9w — Josh Slater-Williams (@jslaterwilliams) July 7, 2022

The two moods of the UK today pic.twitter.com/LglEtT9fkM — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) July 7, 2022

We now go live to Nadine pic.twitter.com/kBKKgbkgE6 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 7, 2022

