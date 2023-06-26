Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith Mocks Woman's Mental Health Challenges On Social Media

Brendan Clarke-Smith wrote he was “playing the world’s smallest violin” for Supertanskiii. UK Parliament

A Tory MP is facing a backlash after appearing to mock a woman’s mental health challenges on social media.

Brendan Clarke-Smith wrote on Twitter he was “playing the world’s smallest violin” after Supertanskiii, who has around 174,000 followers on the site and is a frequent critic of the Conservative government, thanked the Samaritans for their support while attending Glastonbury this weekend.

In the first message of a thread, she wrote: “On a personal level I’d like to say a huge thank you to the lovely man volunteering for the Samaritans near the Pyramid stage.

“He noticed that I’d paused near their truck after Lizzo and asked if I was ok. I wasn’t, it meant the world to me. That chat made such a difference.”

The next tweet referenced “severe ADHD symptoms” and how the Tories are “decimating the NHS”.

In response to the thread, Clarke-Smith wrote: “Cares little for the welfare of others however when spouting her foul-mouthed bile on twitter. Excuse me for playing the world’s smallest violin.”

His comment sparked a huge backlash, with Labour MP and privileges committee chairperson Chris Bryant writing: “This really is out of order. Mocking someone talking about mental health support from the Samaritans. Brendan Clarke-Smith I suggest you take this down.”

Broadcasters Carol Vorderman and James O’Brien were among those to add their criticism.

Later, Supertanskiii wrote she does “razz Tory MPs online” as it was “the least they deserve for destroying Britain”.

She went on: “I started making anti Tory content around the time my friend died by suicide during covid. I’m ND and have PTSD, I mask my upset but this, from Brendan Clarke-Smith, has caused severe distress.”

This really is out of order. Mocking someone talking about mental health support from the Samaritans. @Bren4Bassetlaw I suggest you take this down. pic.twitter.com/RIULa5Doah — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) June 26, 2023

Tory MP @Bren4Bassetlaw (fed baked beans by spoon by Lee Anderson last wk) berating @supertanskiii for asking @samaritans for help this wkend.

Given that he will be a FORMER MP soon & likely go back to teaching, should he be banned from being with children @MaryBoustedNEU? https://t.co/sVYgXifixG — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) June 26, 2023

Bloody hell. What the f*** is wrong with this man? https://t.co/Iguh8ucdaJ — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 26, 2023

Tory MP berates woman thanking The Samaritans for help when she needed it. I’m speechless. https://t.co/sb2PfmFacD — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) June 26, 2023

I'm no expert, but does "needlessly writing public abuse to someone who is thanking The Samaritans for providing mental health care" form part of your every-level ethical integrity whatchamacallit @RishiSunak? https://t.co/clGQR56n6T — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) June 26, 2023