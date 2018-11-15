Brexit Burnout? Here Are 4 Ways To Cope With A Tumultuous News Cycle

Much of the population is watching from the sidelines as Tory MPs resign left, right and centre, landing a blow to Prime Minister Theresa May less than a day after cabinet agreed (in principal) to her Withdrawal Agreement with the EU.

The 585-page Brexit deal provides the basis of a legally binding treaty for the UK’s exit from the European Union and will cover topics such as the future rights of EU citizens living in the UK and UK nationals in the EU, as well as the UK’s £39 billion “divorce” settlement.

But a lot is still unclear about the future of the current government and whether Parliament and the EU will actually accept May’s deal. Then there’s the actual Brexit transition period to worry about.

The tumultuous news cycle can feel hugely overwhelming. Professor Sarah Niblock, chief executive of the UK Council for Psychotherapy (UKCP), said shock tactics used by the media don’t help either. “The dominant news value today is to concur up as much emotion as possible,” she said.

“There is a huge emphasis on negativity, shock value and worst-case scenarios, much of which is speculation to fill demand for rolling 24/7 coverage when actual facts and new events are thin on the ground.

“Couple that with the fact that stress makes us hyper-vigilant, always looking for threats, and it becomes a vicious cycle.”

