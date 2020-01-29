Brexit Officially Unstoppable As European Parliament Ratifies Boris Johnson's Deal

Nigel Farage’s final speech as an MEP saw him reprimanded for saying his party “just hate the EU” in the wake of a discussion about Auschwitz.

His jeering colleagues were told to “put your flags away – you’re leaving” by the chair of the proceedings.

Meanwhile mourning Remainer MEPs sang Auld Lang Syne and held aloft scarves bearing the words “always united” as the European Parliament ratified Boris Johnson’s deal in Brussels and Brexit became officially unstoppable.

The display came after the parliament marked 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.

Farage described the vote as “the point of no return”.

Widely anticipated after Westminster backed the withdrawal agreement earlier this month, it means the UK will leave the EU at 11pm on Friday and British MEPs will effectively lose their jobs.

The historic moment, which ends 47 years of Britain’s membership of the bloc, led to emotional scenes in the chamber.

Remainers voiced hopes that the UK would rejoin the EU in future and broke into a rendition of the farewell folk song Auld Lang Syne as the vote was declared.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, led the debate and paid tribute to Britons to the EU, adding “we will always love you and we will never be far” as she bid UK MEPs farewell.

“No new partnership will bring back the benefits of being part of the same union but we have the duty to seek the best for the British and for the European people in a post-Brexit world,” she said.

“To our British friends and many – perhaps not all – but many of our British MEPs here in the room, I want to use the words of the famous British poet George Eliot.