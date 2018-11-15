17 Tweets That Sum Up What An Absolute Shambles Today's Brexit Saga Is

“They are just all resigning like chickens” -my uber driver.#brexit#wtf — Anthony Strong (@AnthonyStrong_) November 15, 2018

Quite. It all began on Wednesday when the PM held marathon five-hour talks with her Cabinet, leaving waiting reporters struggling to find something to occupy the 24-hour news cycle.

Brewing cat fight in Downing St pic.twitter.com/e3CKSErISg — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) November 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Ukip MEP Steven Woolfe decided to pass the evening slagging off a bunch of journalists. He called Politico’s Jack Blanchard a “boring, insipid, bland wanker”...

.@Jack_Blanchard_ something a boring, insipid, bland wanker like you who has been a sycophant and nothing vaguely human or decent person ever been. You are and always will be one of medias greatest snobs https://t.co/B7kJdbfBks — Steven Woolfe MEP (@Steven_Woolfe) November 14, 2018

And called another “unnaturally orange”.

At least I'm naturally black not unnaturally orange like you.b https://t.co/PoPAfWQ6HZ — Steven Woolfe MEP (@Steven_Woolfe) November 14, 2018

He was still at it on Thursday morning. Late on Wednesday evening, the deal was finally released and the PM said it was the “best that could be negotiated”. Only large segments of her own party didn’t seem to agree with her – take Jacob Rees-Mogg for example, who published a lengthy letter condemning it just minutes after it was published and then submitted his own letter of no confidence in the PM.

Jacob Rees Mogg is a quick reader! pic.twitter.com/HJ9BhgCdFX — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) November 14, 2018

May also said “no deal at all” was still an option, meaning there was at least some rare agreement across the political divide.

Where we are now:



* Theresa May has publicly said Brexit can be stopped



* Jeremy Corbyn has publicly said Brexit can't be stopped — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) November 15, 2018

Then everyone got some sleep, except for team at The Sun who were busy working out how to convey how totally betrayed they felt.

Me on Friday night vs me on Monday morning pic.twitter.com/wUbSPSSoMV — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) November 14, 2018

On Thursday morning the hashtags #BrexitShambles and #BrexitChaos were trending high on Twitter as the British people struggled to keep up with events. Comedian Dom Joly cut through the noise with a rather brutal dig at the architect of the whole affair, saying former PM David Cameron “should be hunted down and euthanised by a pack of rabid dogs”.

Surely at this moment of national disintegration, the one thing we can all agree on is that David Cameron should be hunted down and euthanised by a pack of rabid dogs? #BrexitChaos — Dom Joly (@domjoly) November 15, 2018

Then the dominoes started to fall as May was hit by a wave of resignations. First to go was Shailesh Vara, an announcement accompanied by the deafening roar of the nation furiously typing his name into Google.

A bit like when JFK was shot or when man landed on the moon, you’ll never forget where you were on the day you had to google who Shailesh Vara was — Mo' (@mocent0) November 15, 2018

The it was Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab’s turn, which pissed off at least one prominent barrister who couldn’t get his rants in quick enough.

Apparently Dominic Raab has just resigned. This is most inconvenient as I’m part-way through a rant about Shailesh Vara and can only concentrate on making comments about one useless lawyer at a time. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) November 15, 2018

Next up was Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Esther McVey, a move which prompted a wry observation from comedian Rory Bremner that the Leavers were at least living up to their name.

Say what you like about the Vote Leave lot. They’ve all left. — Rory Bremner (@rorybremner) November 15, 2018

David Baddiel then upped the comedic ante with what must rank as one of the best political puns in recent years, saying: “I feel I should take the job of Brexit Secretary now. If only so that when I resign, Theresa May can finally be proved right than No Deal is better than a Baddiel.”

I feel I should take the job of Brexit Secretary now. If only so that when I resign, Theresa May can finally be proved right than No Deal is better than a Baddiel. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 15, 2018

Bravo, sir. All of this happened just minutes before May was due to present her deal to the Commons which was clearly going to be a tough pitch.

May in Commons just now: "...we could risk no Brexit at all..."



Huge cheer.



Seriously. — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) November 15, 2018

Meanwhile it was a bit of a mixed day for Corbyn, who scored at least one easy win.

Corbyn says 'the govt is in chaos' - he's certainly right about that — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) November 15, 2018

Whilst still failing to offer a real alternative.

Questions for Labour:



1) how would Corbyn’s customs union be any different to May’s customs union?



2) how would Labour solve the Northern Ireland border issue/backstop? — Alberto Nardelli (@AlbertoNardelli) November 15, 2018

Then, to top it all off, Jacob Rees-Mogg then launched a stinging attack on the integrity of the Prime Minister and her draft Brexit deal before reiterating his opposition to her leadership in front of the nation’s media. The move was so brazen, Sky’s Beth Rigby gave it a rating of four explosions.

Rees-Mogg: WOW. Asks May directly whether he should tender his letter for a confidence vote to the chair of the 1922 committee 💥💥💥💥 — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) November 15, 2018

We shall leave the final word to historian Dan Snow, who asks: “Britain is one of the best countries in the world. We’re v lucky. Why don’t we stop trying to torch everything?”