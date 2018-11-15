17 Tweets That Sum Up What An Absolute Shambles Today's Brexit Saga Is

Even in a political era marked by Trump, Brexit and the unfathomable rise of conspiracy theories, Thursday 15 November will likely go down as a day to remember – more than likely for all the wrong reasons.
Theresa May stood in the Commons and presented her Brexit deal just minutes after a wave of Tory resignations and signs of an impending plot to oust her as leader.
This was summed up in a tweet by an Uber passenger whose driver managed – perhaps accidentally – to convey the absurdity of what was going on.
They said: “They are all just resigning like chickens.”
Quite.
It all began on Wednesday when the PM held marathon five-hour talks with her Cabinet, leaving waiting reporters struggling to find something to occupy the 24-hour news cycle.
Meanwhile, Ukip MEP Steven Woolfe decided to pass the evening slagging off a bunch of journalists.
He called Politico’s Jack Blanchard a “boring, insipid, bland wanker”...
And called another “unnaturally orange”.
He was still at it on Thursday morning.
Late on Wednesday evening, the deal was finally released and the PM said it was the “best that could be negotiated”.
Only large segments of her own party didn’t seem to agree with her – take Jacob Rees-Mogg for example, who published a lengthy letter condemning it just minutes after it was published and then submitted his own letter of no confidence in the PM.
May also said “no deal at all” was still an option, meaning there was at least some rare agreement across the political divide.
Then everyone got some sleep, except for team at The Sun who were busy working out how to convey how totally betrayed they felt.
On Thursday morning the hashtags #BrexitShambles and #BrexitChaos were trending high on Twitter as the British people struggled to keep up with events.
Comedian Dom Joly cut through the noise with a rather brutal dig at the architect of the whole affair, saying former PM David Cameron “should be hunted down and euthanised by a pack of rabid dogs”.
Then the dominoes started to fall as May was hit by a wave of resignations.
First to go was Shailesh Vara, an announcement accompanied by the deafening roar of the nation furiously typing his name into Google.
The it was Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab’s turn, which pissed off at least one prominent barrister who couldn’t get his rants in quick enough.
Next up was Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Esther McVey, a move which prompted a wry observation from comedian Rory Bremner that the Leavers were at least living up to their name.
David Baddiel then upped the comedic ante with what must rank as one of the best political puns in recent years, saying: “I feel I should take the job of Brexit Secretary now. If only so that when I resign, Theresa May can finally be proved right than No Deal is better than a Baddiel.”
Bravo, sir.
All of this happened just minutes before May was due to present her deal to the Commons which was clearly going to be a tough pitch.
Meanwhile it was a bit of a mixed day for Corbyn, who scored at least one easy win.
Whilst still failing to offer a real alternative.
Then, to top it all off, Jacob Rees-Mogg then launched a stinging attack on the integrity of the Prime Minister and her draft Brexit deal before reiterating his opposition to her leadership in front of the nation’s media.
The move was so brazen, Sky’s Beth Rigby gave it a rating of four explosions.
We shall leave the final word to historian Dan Snow, who asks: “Britain is one of the best countries in the world. We’re v lucky. Why don’t we stop trying to torch everything?”