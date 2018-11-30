Oneindia

It’s been a busy few weeks for doom-mongers. Report followed by analysis followed by from-the-gut outburst has said pretty much the same thing: leaving the EU is A Bad Thing, and departing without a deal with Brussels is Even Worse. Here’s a run through of the most headline-grabbing of the many warnings ... Bank Of England Forecast A disorderly no-deal Brexit is a bigger threat to the UK economy than the catastrophic financial crash of 2008, according to a particularly foreboding prediction from the Bank of England. The pound could plummet, inflation may soar and Britain’s growth would nosedive should Britain crash out of the bloc, the Bank has said in the starkest assessment of the impact of Brexit so far. Without a transition period and a good deal, Britain’s GDP could fall by as much as 8% in the first quarter of 2019, while unemployment could climb to 7.5%, according to analysis of a worst-case scenario. Philip Hammond’s Honesty The Remain-backing Chancellor admitted on Wednesday, to few people’s surprise, that the UK would be better off if it remained in the EU, saying the economy will be “slightly smaller” under Theresa May’s Brexit plan. Speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, Hammond said in “purely economic sense” it would be better for the UK not to leave. “The economy will be slightly smaller in the prime minister’s preferred version of the future partnership,” he said. A Treasury analysis concluded that the UK would be far better off under the terms of May’s agreement with Brussels than if it left with no deal.

PA Wire/PA Images Chancellor Philip Hammond.

Donald Trump’s Gut Theresa May could well view the US President’s intervention on her draft Brexit plan as deeply unhelpful, after he claimed the agreement would make trade between Washington and London more difficult. Trump also told reporters outside the White House on Monday that the deal sounded like it will be good for the European Union. “It sounds like a great deal for the EU. I think we have to look seriously at whether the UK is allowed to trade ... if you look at the deal they may not be allowed to trade with us,” he said. “That wouldn’t be a good thing, I don’t think they meant that. I don’t think the prime minister meant that, and hopefully she’ll be able to do something about that. “Right now, as the deal stands, they might not be able to trade with the US. I don’t think they want that at all. It would be a very big negative for the deal.” In case you’re wondering where this intel came from, the president later said he believed his “gut” could tell him more than “anybody else’s brain”. So there we are. Disruption At Ports There is a “significant” risk UK ports will not be ready to deal with a no-deal Brexit, an influential House of Commons committee warned this week. The report, published on Wednesday, slammed Transport Secretary Chris Grayling for shrouding his preparations in “secrecy”. The MPs on the public accounts committee also raised concerns about the “slow progress” made in testing whether Project Brock – the plan to turn 13-miles of the M20 heading towards Dover into a lorry park – would work. “There is a real prospect of major disruption at our ports,” the MPs said. Meg Hiller, the Labour chair of the committee, warned there was still a lot of work to be done despite time running out. “The risks associated with no-deal are severe, yet plans for avoiding disruption around major ports in particular are worryingly under-developed,” she said. “The secrecy around the Department’s preparations, and the shortcomings in assurance on its progress, are a potentially toxic combination.”

PA Archive/PA Images Vehicles queuing at Dover.