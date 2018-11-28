Donald Trump has revealed his gut can tell him more than “anybody else’s brain can ever tell me”, in an extraordinary interview with the Washington Post newspaper.

The US President was discussing trade and his ongoing battle with the head of US Federal Reserve, whom he has blamed for raising interest rates and damaging the economy.

Asked what he was basing his opinions on, he said: “I’m doing deals, and I’m not being accommodated by the Fed. I’m not happy with the Fed.

“They’re making a mistake because I have a gut, and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me.”

In the same interview, Trump addressed his recent dismissal of his own government’s report on climate change.

He said: “One of the problems that a lot of people like myself – we have very high levels of intelligence, but we’re not necessarily such believers.”

Then, in the very next sentence, he added: “You look at our air and our water, and it’s right now at a record clean.”

Trump then spoke at length about plastic in the ocean, which is not tied to climate change, before saying: ”...if you go back and if you look at articles, they talked about global freezing, they talked about at some point the planets could have freeze to death, then it’s going to die of heat exhaustion.”

Andrew Dessler, a professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas A&M University, described the president’s comments as“idiotic”.

And Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist at Texas Tech University, said: “Facts aren’t something we need to believe to make them true, we treat them as optional at our peril.”

The president’s claims of “high levels of intelligence” drew a swift response on Twitter. One user highlighted the wisdom associated with staring directly at the sun.