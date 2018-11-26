Donald Trump has said that the agreement allowing the United Kingdom to leave the European Union may make trade between Washington and London more difficult.

The US president also told reporters outside the White House on Monday that the deal sounds like it will be good for the European Union.

“It sounds like a great deal for the EU. I think we have to look seriously at whether the UK is allowed to trade ... if you look at the deal they may not be allowed to trade with us,” he said.

“That wouldn’t be a good thing, I don’t think they meant that. I don’t think the Prime Minister meant that, and hopefully she’ll be able to do something about that.

“Right now, as the deal stands, they might not be able to trade with the US. I don’t think they want that at all. It would be a very big negative for the deal.”

Trump appears to be referring to the section of the deal agreed with Brussels on Sunday that would keep the UK in a customs union if a trade deal with the EU is not agreed during a two-year transition.

The so-called ‘backstop’ - which is to avoid a hard Irish border - would make a UK-US free trade agreement difficult.

His comments echo remarks in July - before the deal with the EU was struck - where the US president warned May’s Brexit plan will “kill” any future US trade deal.

He told The Sun newspaper that Britain remaining so closely aligned to the EU under her plans would undermine a UK-US trade pact - which is seen as one of the biggest prizes after quitting the bloc.