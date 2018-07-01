Game of Phones: Every week I’ll pick a game for iOS or Android that’s perfect for long journeys, the commute or just when you want to switch off from the outside world.

If you’ve ever been fortunate enough to play the game Portal or Portal 2 you will know what it’s really like to exist in a world where the robots have won.

The physics based laboratory games were masterpieces that combined humour with a blood-boiling set of physics puzzles. Bridge Constructor Portal brings just the smallest slice of what made the originals great, and brings it to your smartphone.

The premise is simple: you are new employee at the Aperture Science test lab. Your life is completely expendable, as are the lives of just about everything else in this building aside from the person in charge and a psychopathic AI called GLaDOS.

Your job is to get the vehicles from one side of the test room to the other by building bridges, avoiding obstacles and making full use of the many, many teleportation portals (hence the name) that are dotted around the room.