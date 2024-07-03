Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton in Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Bridgerton fans can rest easy tonight knowing that the hit Netflix show is going to be in our lives “for years to come”.

Season three of the regency-era romance began streaming across May and June this year, and quickly landed on the streaming service’s all time most-watched list.

Speaking in response to the huge success of the “Polin”-focused season about the romance between Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s characters, executive producer Shonda Rhimes said there’s no plans to wrap up the show any time soon.

“We are grateful for the incredible response Bridgerton has received from fans all around the globe,” she told Deadline.

“Shondaland is so proud that audiences far and wide have connected with our storytelling and the Bridgerton world we have built. We look forward to bringing more of this beloved universe to screens for years to come.”

Bridgerton has already been renewed for a fourth season, and creator Shonda said she and her team have already spoken about a potential season six and seven.

However, fans might be in with a bit of a wait for the next batch of episodes.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last month, showrunner Jess Brownell explained: “We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language.

“And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range.”

On the subject of what fans can expect from season four, Jess said that she feels it’s already “some of my best work and my writers room’s best work.”

We still don’t know who the next season of Bridgerton will focus on, after season three set up potential new storylines for both Francesca and Benedict.

“I have almost slipped up a couple of times, so keep asking, and maybe I’ll slip up,” said Jess when asked who will lead the next season.