Bridgerton Has Officially Been Toppled From Netflix UK's List Of Most-Watched Shows Right Now

The third season of Bridgerton has certainly given fans plenty to talk about since it began streaming earlier this month.

As is often the case with its most popular shows, Netflix split the latest series of Bridgerton into two parts, the first of which dropped in May, while the second half premiered on 13 June.

Since then, the popular period drama had sat at the top of Netflix UK’s list of most-watched shows, but it has now dropped to the number two spot at the time of writing.

And its successor couldn’t be more different from Bridgerton…

In fact, according to Netflix, its most-watched show in the UK right now is the surreal animated sitcom Rick And Morty, which began streaming on Wednesday.

The seventh season of the polarising sci-fi show marks the first since co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland was dismissed from the show after being accused of domestic battery and false imprisonment by a woman with whom he had been in a relationship. Charges made against him were later dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Prior to this, Roiland had voiced the title characters in Rick And Morty. Rick is now played by Ian Cardoni, while Harry Belden portrays Morty.