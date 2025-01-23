9 Biggest Snubs And Surprises From This Year's Brit Award Nominations

The Brits are back JM Enternational/Shutterstock

Whether it’s unexpected inclusions or shock omissions, this year’s shortlist has given us plenty to talk about.

Here are nine of the biggest surprises and snubs from this year’s list...

SNUB – Ariana Grande

International Artist Of The Year

Ariana Grande performing on Saturday Night Live last year Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Yes, the Brit Awards are all about homegrown talent, but we have to admit that the most glaring omission from this year’s list of nominees originally hails from across the pond.

Of course, the International Artist category is especially stacked in 2025, given how many incredible US artists dominated in the last year, but we’re still surprised to see the Brits not giving any love to Ariana Grande off the back of her chart-topping Eternal Sunshine.

Then again, the news did come out on the same day it was revealed she’d been nominated for her first Oscar, so we’re sure it’s not something she’s paying all that much mind to...

SURPRISE – Ezra Collective

Best New Artist

Ezra Collective performing together in 2023 Bre Johnson/BFA.com/Shutterstock

It’s been an incredible year for Ezra Collective, who one of the most-recognised acts at the 2025 Brits with a hefty four nominations.

For those not aware, Ezra Collective is a British five-piece best known for putting a unique, contemporary spin on jazz music.

But considering how well-established the group already is – even winning the Mercury Prize in 2023 – we imagine a few people might have something to say about them winding up on the Best New Artist shortlist.

SURPRISE – Rachel Chinouriri

Artist Of The Year

Rachel Chinouriri performing at the Rock En Seine in France in August 2024 Telmo Pinto/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

We should specify that this is a very good surprise, but a surprise all the same.

When she was overlooked at last year’s Mercury Prize, we were pretty gutted, so imagine our glee when she secured not just a Best New Artist nod, but also a mention in the Artist Of The Year category, joining more established names like Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Fred again.. and Sam Fender.

SNUB – Blossoms

British Group Of The Year

Blossoms performing on Later... With Jools Holland last year Michael Leckie/BBC Studios

We’re going to be honest, there was so much hype around Blossoms’ chart-topping release Gary towards the end of last year, we were quietly convinced that they would end up on the Album Of The Year shortlist, if not just British Group.

Instead, the indie five-piece failed to pick up a single nomination for Gary, which was named after an eight-foot fiberglass gorilla that was stolen from a garden centre in Lancashire a year before the album’s release.

After entering the charts at number one, Gary was one of last year’s highest-selling albums when it came to physical sales, so Blossoms’ absence from the Brits list this year is a curious one.

SNUB – Laura Marling

Artist Of The Year

Laura Marling on stage in 2020 via Associated Press

Laura Marling has been a Brits darling in the past, famously beating stiff competition from Cheryl, Ellie Goulding and Paloma Faith in the now-defunct Best British Female category over a decade ago.

Her latest album, Patters In Repeat, was once again massively well-received from critics and praised for Laura’s signature songwriting and storytelling, so we were a little perplexed at her not landing a single nomination in 2025.

SNUB – Cat Burns

Artist Of The Year

Cat Burns on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend last year Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Four years after the release of her breakout single Go (and two years after it took on a new life and climbed its way to the top of the charts), Cat Burns released her debut album Early Twenties over the summer.

Early Twenties was largely praised thanks to Cat’s frank and confessional songwriting, and even scored her a Mercury Prize nomination. Still, apparently this wasn’t enough to translate to a Brit nomination – either in the 10-strong Artist Of The Year category or any of the more genre-specific awards.

Cat was previously nominated for three Brits back in 2023, including in the inaugural Best Pop/R&B Act category, which was later split into two separate awards.

SURPRISE – Adrianne Lenker

International Artist Of The Year

Adrianne Lenker performing live in London last year Jim Dyson via Getty Images

Absolutely no offence to Adrianne Lenker – we mean you no disrespect. But last year was a huge one for international stars, with US talent largely dominating the UK singles chart in 2024.

So, Adrianne making the cut over some more obvious choices was definitely unexpected – great as it is to see different types of artists getting recognition at major events like the Brits.

SNUB – Flo

British Group

Flo on stage at last year's Coachella festival Emma McIntyre via Getty Images for Coachella

Little Mix kicked off a fabulous trend with their seminal Best British Group win in 2022, and the two subsequent awards in this category have also both going to the female-led bands Wet Leg and Wolf Alice.

This year, The Last Dinner Party look poised to continue the trend, and that’s great, but we’d love former Rising Star winners Flo to have continued the torch for more traditional girl bands off the back of their debut album last year.

It’s not all bad news for Flo, though, as they are still in the running for the fan-voted Best R&B Act prize.

SURPRISE – Sam Ryder

Song Of The Year

Sam Ryder had a Christmas hit at the end of 2023 Amazon Music

You’re Christmas To Me might seem like an unlikely pick to sit alongside hits by Charli XCX, Dua Lipa and, indeed, The Beatles in the Brits’ Song Of The Year category, but this is one surprise nomination we actually can explain.

Unlike the other categories, Best British Song is determined by sales.