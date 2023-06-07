Britain's Got Talent Champion Viggo Venn Speaks Out About Polarising Win

Viggo Venn on Lorraine Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Britain’s Got Talent winner Viggo Venn has spoken out about his victory over the weekend.

During Sunday night’s live finale, the Norwegian comic was crowned the winner of BGT’s 16th series, beating fellow finalists 13-year-old dancer Lillianna Clifton and 14-year-old magician Cillian O’Connor.

But while voting figures show that Viggo was clearly viewers at home’s favourite, his win didn’t exactly go down well with everyone, with some claiming they heard boos from the studio audience after his name was called by Ant and Dec.

A day after cancelling an interview on Lorraine Kelly’s ITV daytime show due to apparent ill health, Viggo made an appearance on the show on Wednesday morning.

The comedian made a chaotic entrance early on in the live broadcast, which saw him dancing his way onto the set before running around the studio and jumping into his seat.

Well... it's certainly one way to make an entrance isn't it? Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

“Best entrance we’ve ever had,” Lorraine told him, before bringing up Viggo’s BGT win, to which he insisted: “It’s not my fault that I won. It is the British public.”

“But we need fun, and we need silly. And you are funny and you are very, very, very, very silly,” Lorraine told him.

Asked how he felt in the moments before winning, Viggo admitted: “I was kind of hoping that I [wouldn’t] win, because it’d be so embarrassing. But, I was really happy when they said it. I was like, ‘what?’.

“The British public, they have such a sense of ridiculous humour.”

Viggo performing on Sunday night Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock

“And that’s why I think King Charles will really like you,” Lorraine agreed. “Because he likes goons and he likes absurd and funny and silly and all of that. So I think he will enjoy it.

“You’ll have to get him to wear a vest,” she added, referring to Viggo’s signature ensemble. “And Camilla.”

“King Charles in a high-vis vest… my life will be complete,” he joked.

As the reigning champion of Britain’s Got Talent, Viggo was awarded a cash prize of £250,000 and a spot on the line-up of this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

Meanwhile, applications are already open for next year’s season of BGT.