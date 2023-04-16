Bruno hit his Golden Buzzer while the act was still performing, which has never been done befor Tom Dymond/ITV

The first of this year’s Golden Buzzer acts on Britain’s Got Talent has been confirmed after the show returned on Saturday night.

New judge Bruno Tonioli was the first to select an act to proceed straight to the semi final, having done something never done before on the show.

Saturday’s show saw a children’s dance group from Uganda, named Ghetto Kids, audition for Bruno and fellow judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

The children, who are aged five to 13, are part of an organisation based in Kampala, which uses music, dance and drama to help disadvantaged and orphaned children.

The group performed an energetic routine to a medley of songs which delighted the crowd and Bruno, who loved them so much that he didn’t wait until the end of their audition to hit his Golden Buzzer.

After sending golden confetti down upon them as they continued to dance, Simon noted that the golden buzzer has never been pressed before during a routine but described the moment as “magical”.

Ghetto Kids were awarded the first of this year's Golden Buzzers Tom Dymond/ITV

He added: “I think it’s incredible. You’re so young, you’ve flown all the way, no fear, this is an audition we’re going to remember and it was brilliant.

“That’s what this show is all about and that’s what the golden buzzer is for.”

Bruno said: “I was literally exploding. I am telling you, you should be proud of yourself. I can’t wait to see you back”.

The act is reportedly one of two that Bruno pressed his Golden Buzzer for during filming of auditions for this year’s series.

Press reports at the time suggested the former Strictly Come Dancing judge had not realised he could only press it once to send one act through to the live shows.

Bruno later admitted he had never watched Britain’s Got Talent before, prior to replacing David Walliams on the panel earlier this year.

Saturday’s show also saw 13-year-old magician Cillian O’Connor from County Meath in Ireland offer up some impressive magic trick routine.

The Big Sing community choir also delivered an uplifting rendition of Emeli Sande’s Brighter Days but shocked the judges as the group kept expanding by popping out of their seats in the audience until the choir reached its total of 350.