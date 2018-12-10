Bude's Top-Rated Attraction Has Been Given A Christmas Makeover (Yes, We Mean The Tunnel)

One of the UK’s top-rated attractions has been given a special Christmas makeover, making it an even more desirable destination this December.

The tunnel next to the Bude branch of Sainsbury’s – yes, you read that correctly – is now covered in an array of Christmas lights and features an all-new “Bude Tunnel” sign.

Earlier this year, the plastic-covered walkway became a surprise hit on TripAdvisor when visitors flooded the site with five-star reviews.

And now, as Christmas nears, Sainsbury’s have paid the tunnel some special attention, installing lights powered by two generators.

We’re honestly not joking when we say it looks lovely: