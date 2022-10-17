The line-up for the latest international edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race has been announced, including a selection of queens from the UK franchise.

Following on from Drag Race: UK vs. The World earlier this year – in which queens from various overseas editions of the award-winning reality show gathered in the UK to compete for the title of “Queen of the Mother-Tucking World” – it was recently announced that a new version had been filmed in Canada.

On Monday afternoon, the full line-up for Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World was revealed, with nine queens in total taking part.

Representing the UK are season three queens Vanity Milan and Victoria Scone.

Vanity made it to the top four during last year’s series of Drag Race UK, while Victoria got off to a strong start on the season, but was forced to bow out prematurely due to a knee injury.

Prior to this, Victoria had made herstory as the first cisgender woman to compete on any series of Drag Race.

Victoria Scone performing at London Pride earlier this year Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

Vanity Milan representing Drag Race UK at the NTAs Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Joining them will be Canadian queens Icesis Couture (the only winner returning to compete again), Rita Baga, Stephanie Prince and Kendall Gender.

US competitors Ra’Jah O’Hara and Silky Nutmeg Ganache will also be back.

Both Ra’Jah and Silky first appeared on series 11 of Drag Race US, before returning for the sixth All Stars run last year.

For the first series, the two competed alongside Broke Lynn Hytes, who will be judging them on Canada vs. The World, which RuPaul is not involved in directly.

Completing the line-up will be RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under fan favourite Anita Wigl’it.

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World will be available to watch on BBC Three when it debuts on 18 November.