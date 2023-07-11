Rylan Clark with his mum Linda Channel 4

Gogglebox fans have a major cause for celebration following Rylan Clark’s latest announcement.

The current series of Celebrity Gogglebox got underway last month, and while a number of famous faces have been seen giving viewers their unique commentary on the past seven days of telly, sadly Rylan and his mum Linda were not among them.

However, he’s now confirmed that they’ll be putting in an appearance during Friday night’s episode.

Posting a photo of himself and his mum on the sofa together on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, the former X Factor contestant wrote simply: “We’re back.”

Rylan and Linda made their Gogglebox debut in 2019, and immediately went down a storm with fans of the show.

While the mother-and-son duo have been a big miss during the current series of Celebrity Gogglebox, there have been some exciting new additions.

Returning stars on the current series of Celebrity Gogglebox have included Denise Van Outen and Duncan James, Shaun Ryder and Bez of The Happy Mondays and Roman Kemp, who is once again joined on the sofa by his famous dad Martin.

Meanwhile, Davina McCall is also taking part with her partner Michael Douglas (no, not that one), and Nick Grimshaw can once again be seen critiquing the last week of telly alongside his niece Liv.