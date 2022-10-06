23 Tried-And-Tested Buys That Honestly Make My Life More Manageable

I might have the fine motor skills of a tipsy bull, but these dried flowers have convinced at least three people that I'd gotten my nails professionally done.

I hate having boring, unpainted nails almost as much as I hate paying upwards of £20 to get them done professionally, and (despite my best attempts) I'll never be one of those people who can effortlessly paint a delicate flower onto their talons with their non-dominant hand. Enter: these low-hassle, easy-to-apply dried flowers that come with angled tweezers. Nine days in, they're still mostly in place – there's probably enough in here to see me through ten DIY manicures too!