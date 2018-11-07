Cheryl Shares Why She Couldn't Leave Baby Bear For His First 16 Months

Cheryl has discussed how she didn’t want to leave baby Bear’s side for the first 16 months of his life, in a rare interview where she chatted about motherhood.

Discussing music, food, relationships, and parenting on Jessie Ware’s ‘Table Manners’ podcast, the singer was asked if her main focuses at the moment were music and Bear. “Bear and music,” the singer corrected Ware, before talking about how she’s finding it hard to juggle being a working mum.

“It takes a lot of adjusting,” she said. “I refused to get help [with Bear] until he was 16 months, it’s only been recently I’ve allowed help. It just didn’t feel natural to me. A lot of people don’t have that choice, they have to go back to work.”