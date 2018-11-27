Kids Who Skip Breakfast More Likely To Be Overweight, So Here Are Some Quick And Healthy Ideas

Children who rarely eat breakfast are more likely to be overweight than their peers, according to a new study of children in Scotland.

The research, conducted for the Scottish Government on behalf of ScotCen Social Research, found 34 per cent of children are overweight by age 10, including 19 per cent who are obese.

Almost half (44 per cent) of children who only ate breakfast occasionally were overweight or obese, compared to 31 per cent of children who always ate breakfast.

But we know getting kids to eat a nutritional breakfast isn’t always easy, especially when you’re dashing off to work yourself.

HuffPost UK previously asked British Dietetic Association (BDA) spokesperson and paediatric dietitian Aisling Pigott for some healthy, yet quick, ideas for kids’ breakfasts you’ll all love.