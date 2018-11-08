A mum was pretty frustrated when she got a phone call from her child’s school asking her in for a chat about the contents of her daughter’s lunchbox.

The Mumsnet user explained that her daughter, who is in Year 6, gets free school meals every day apart from Wednesdays when, one particular week, she popped a mini Pick-Up chocolate biscuit bar in her lunchbox.

Along with the bar, she included a ham and cheese wrap with lettuce, cucumber and red onion, six cherry tomatoes, carrot sticks, a pot of hummus and some grapes cut into quarters.

[Read More: What’s the formula for the perfect lunchbox? We asked dieticians]

“I was asked if I could go in for a chat regarding her lunch,” the mum wrote, attaching a photo of the biscuit bar her daughter had. “The offending item is a mini Pick-Up bar. I was a bit taken aback on the phone. I would seriously think the school had more to worry about than a flaming, fun-size biscuit.”

Parents agreed the query seemed out of order: “What! Do the teachers actually have any authority to confiscate or tell you what to feed your children? Surely not?” one wrote.