Chrissy Teigen has come up with a solution for her toddler’s fussy eating habits, by making her a laminated restaurant menu with photos (and prices!) of dishes.

The mum-of-two previously tweeted, explaining she was struggling to make dinner for Luna, who only seemed to want spaghetti or fish sticks.

“I’m now spending my days making a menu, cooking and plating every meal and taking pics so my darling angel will eat something,” she wrote on Twitter. “Who have I become?! I just love projects.”

Last night, Teigen shared a video of said menu – and it’s pretty impressive.