Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Celebrate Their Son's 9-Month Milestones In The Best Way

Chrissy Teigen has continued her tradition of providing all the parenting lols with her latest Instagram post showing the milestones her son (and husband) have achieved.

The mum-of-two posted a snap of 9-month-old Miles sitting next to a blackboard marking his achievements so far: he has two teeth, he’s 15 pounds, he loves his sister Luna and bath toys, and he doesn’t like quinoa.

“Nine months of this perfect,” Teigen sweetly captioned the shot.

(It gets better.)

