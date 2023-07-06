Cillian Murphy And Peaky Blinders Team Condemn Ron DeSantis Campaign Video

Cillian Murphy on the set of Peaky Blinders' sixth season BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy and the show’s behind-the-scenes team have denounced the use of a clip from the show in a campaign video shared by US presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis.

The video – which was posted last week to “wrap up Pride month”, and immediately received a wave of backlash – featured headlines about DeSantis’ efforts to implement legislation against the transgender community and shut down drag events.

It also included clips of the Florida governor interspersed with figures from pop culture, including Christian Bale in American Psycho, Brad Pitt in Troy and Cillian in character as Tommy Shelby.

On Wednesday, the Peaky Blinders team co-signed a statement making it clear they “strongly disapprove” of the clip’s inclusion in DeSantis’ video.

“On behalf of the partners of Peaky Blinders – Steven Knight [the show’s creator], Cillian Murphy, Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Aspect Productions and Banijay Rights – we confirm the footage of Tommy Shelby’s character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis’ campaign was obtained without permission or official licence,” they said.

“We do not support the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner.”

But they aren’t the only ones to have spoken out about being used in a Republican hopeful’s campaign in recent history.

Last month, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck slammed Donald Trump after the former US president used a portion of their latest film Air in one of his campaign videos.

Trump posted a video on his social media platform Truth Social, in which a speech Matt gave in Air was interspersed with clips from the former reality star’s time in the White House.

“We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use,” a spokesperson for the actors later told Deadline.

A number of other entertainers have also spoken out against Trump for using their work without permission during his time in politics.

Musicians including Adele, R.E.M., Queen guitarist Brian May, Elton John and the estate of Prince have all hit out at Trump for featuring their work at his rallies.