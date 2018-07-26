The White House banned a reporter from an event this week for asking “inappropriate” questions about Vladimir Putin and recently-released secret recordings of the US President.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins was attending a press conference held by Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday when she and a number of other journalists brought up the topics during the customary Q&A session at the end.

It was then announced both men would be available later in the Rose Garden to answer more questions, but Collins was instead summoned to the office of deputy chief of staff Bill Shine.

He and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders then informed her she was disinvited from the event due to her “inappropriate” questions.

But according to other journalists present there was nothing that set Collins’ questioning apart from the other reporters present - HuffPost’s Ryan Reilly is on tape asking exactly the same thing.