If you were already worried about how intelligent computers are getting, this new breakthrough probably won’t set your mind at ease. In a world first, IBM pitted an advanced AI against two humans in a live debate that a public audience then had to vote on. Known as Project Debater, the computer was asked to make a case for government-funded space research. To make things hard the computer couldn’t study in advance and yet it still managed to champion the topic fiercely with just a few gaps in reasoning.

“Subsidising space exploration is like investing in really good tyres,” argued the computer system, its female voice embodied in a 5ft-tall machine shaped like a monolith with TV screens on its sides. Such research would enrich the human mind, inspire young people and be a “very sound investment”, it said, making it more important even than good roads, schools or health care. The computer delivered its opening argument by pulling in evidence from its huge internal repository of newspapers, journals and other sources, then listened to a professional human debater’s counter-argument and spent four minutes rebutting it. An IBM research team based in Israel began working on the project not long after IBM’s Watson computer beat two human quiz masters on a Jeopardy challenge in 2011. Rather than just scanning a giant trove of data in search of factoids, IBM’s latest project taps into several more complex branches of AI.

