Tories Risk Losing More Than Half Their Rural Seats In Next Election, New Poll Claims

Therese Coffey, Jeremy Hunt and Jacob Rees-Mogg Getty

The Conservatives may end up losing more than half of their countryside seats at the next general election, according to a new poll.

The Tories currently hold 96 countryside seats out of the 100 most rural constituencies in the country.

However, a new survey from the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) and Survation has predicted that 51 of those 100 seats will go to Labour.

According to the stats, chancellor Jeremy Hunt, culture secretary Lucy Frazer, former minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and former Defra secretary Therese Coffey are all at risk of losing their seats when the public next hit the ballot box.

More than a third (37%) of the 1,000 people surveyed expressed their support for the opposition – a hike of 17 points compared to the 2019 general election.

Meanwhile, 34% said they would still back the Conservatives – a decline of 25 points for Rishi Sunak’s party since the last election.

More than a quarter (28%) of respondents also believe Labour understands life in rural communities, while 25% think the same of the Conservatives.

However, more than a third (35%) of respondents said they did not know which party they trusted when it came to economic growth – meaning a significant chunk of the 10 million rural voters are still unsure.

According to Farmers Guardian, CLA President Victoria Vyvyan said: “This poll makes it clear that rural voters up and down the country feel politically homeless and disconnected from central government – but their votes are still up for grabs.

“Whichever party produces a robust and ambitions plan for growth in the rural economy will undoubtedly secure support.”

The Conservatives have been trailing in the national polls for some time now.

A Techne survey from 2 February suggested the party could end up with fewer than 100 seats, going home with just 93.

That would mean Sunak losing 283 of the constituencies the party secured at the 2019 election.