Labour Denies Jeremy Corbyn Called Theresa May A 'Stupid Woman' During PMQs

But Labour claimed he had in fact said “stupid people”.

Tory MPs reacted with fury on Wednesday after video footage from the Commons suggested Corbyn made the comment as he clashed with May over Brexit.

The House of Commons descended into the “last days of Ancient Rome” as Conservatives complained about Corbyn as well as how Speaker John Bercow responded to the allegations.

Cries of “shame” and “disgraceful” were heard from the Tory benches as Corbyn left the chamber after PMQs.

Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis demanded Corbyn “apologise or clarify exactly what he was saying”.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock branded Corbyn a “reactionary misogynist”.

A spokesman for Corbyn said: “He did not call her a stupid woman. As I understand it he said ‘stupid people’.

“It was referring to the exchanges about pantomimes and so on. He definitely didn’t say ‘stupid woman’. I’ve been in touch with him.”

Asked if Corbyn was addressing his remarks to the PM, the spokesman suggested it was a wider response to the Conservatives as a whole. “That was clearly in response to what was going on in the chamber. There clearly is stupidity around this issue I don’t think anyone would deny that.

“Lip-reading in such circumstances is always open to doubt. He’s adamant that he did not say that and I have complete confidence in him.

“He has no time for any misogynistic abuse of any kind and people who are trying to make out he said something he didn’t it’s for them to account for themselves.”

Bercow told MPs he could not rule on whether Corbyn should apologise as he did not see what happened.

“I cannot be expected to pronounce upon that which I did not see and which was not witnessed by my advisers, and which I did not hear and which was not witnessed by my advisers,” he said.

But he said if an MP failed to follow the conventions of the Commons then they should say sorry.

This then led Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom to directly confront Bercow over a past clash between the pair.

“If individuals who are found to have made unwelcome remarks should apologise, why it is that when an opposition member found that you had called me a ‘stupid woman’, you did not apologise in this chamber?” she asked.