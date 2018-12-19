Unlimited numbers of low-skilled temporary workers from the EU will be able to apply to come to Britain without a job offer until 2025 to help businesses get used to Brexit, government immigration plans reveal.

Migrants from “low-risk” countries, a list expected to include EU nations, will be able to apply for a 12-month visa regardless of their skills or whether they have lined up work and their numbers will not be capped

But they will not be allowed to access benefits, bring family, or stay beyond a year without first leaving the country for a 12-month “cooling off period” before they can apply for a new visa. This marks a change from the current system for EU migrants.

The Home Office expects similar numbers of temporary workers to come from the EU until the system is reviewed in 2025 - four years after the end of the post-Brexit transition period - to establish whether firms still need the scheme or whether they can fill the jobs with British workers.

The immigration white paper spells out the government’s commitment to ending free movement of EU citizens and replacing it with a skills-based migration system in a “phased” approach after the post-Brexit transition period ends in 2021.

Theresa May hopes the paper on how the UK will “take back control” on immigration can win support for her beleaguered Brexit plan.

But the revelations on low-skilled labour risk criticism from Brexiteers who are already highly resistant to the withdrawal deal the prime minister has negotiated with the EU.

There was also little in the white paper on what would happen to immigration rules in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid earlier also refused to endorse the government’s pledge to reduce annual net immigration to below 100,000, while a plan to introduce a minimum £30,000 salary threshold for skilled workers who want to come to the UK was fudged after a cabinet row, with the final limit set to be decided after a year-long consultation.