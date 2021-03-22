Boris Johnson Will Join Minute’s Silence For Lockdown Anniversary Privately

Boris Johnson will privately join a minute’s silence to reflect on the anniversary of the first coronavirus lockdown.

The prime minister will fall silent as part of a national day of reflection organised by charity Marie Curie.

It comes amid calls for an inquiry into the PM’s handling of the pandemic, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 126,000 people so far.

Johnson – who last summer said “I don’t believe in gestures, I believe in substance” – has promised an inquiry but last week refused to say when it would begin.

The Commons and Lords Speakers will also lead a minute’s silence at midday on Tuesday to mark one year since Johnson imposed of the first of three Covid lockdowns in England.

The three shutdowns and raft of additional restrictions between them were not enough to stop the UK recording more than 126,000 Covid-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Asked how Johnson would mark one of the most difficult years in decades, his spokesperson told reporters: “There will be a minute’s silence which the prime minister will be observing privately.”

Asked whether the general public should take part, the spokesperson said: “(The PM) pays tribute to all those who have tragically lost their lives in the pandemic.

“He believes people should personally reflect in whatever way feels right for them.”