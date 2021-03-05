Here's What The Coronavirus R Rate Is Near You

The UK’s Covid R rate is between 0.7 and 0.9, scientists advising the government have said.

R measures the number of people, on average, that each sick person will infect.

If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is generally seen to be growing; if R is less than 1 the epidemic is shrinking.

The latest estimate, published on Friday and provided by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and the Department for Health and Social Care, is an increase on the 0.6 to 0.9 recorded last week.

It comes with schools set to reopen from Monday.

Here’s what the R rate is in each region

In England, the R rate is 0.7 to 0.9, the same as last week.

Regionally it is as follows:

East of England – 0.6 to 0.8 (no change from last week)

London – 0.6 to 0.8 (no change)

Midlands – 0.7 to 0.9 (no change)

North-east and Yorkshire – 0.7 to 1.0 (a rise on 0.7 to 0.9)

North-west – 0.7 to 0.9 (no change)

South-east – 0.6 to 0.8 (down on 0.7 to 0.9)

South-west – 0.6 to 0.8 (no change)

In Scotland the latest figures estimate the R rate is between 0.7 and 0.9, the same as last week.

In Wales, health minister Vaughan Gething said on Thursday that R remained below 1, but was not more specific. Last week it was estimated to be between 0.7 and 0.9).

And in Northern Ireland, first minister Arlene Foster said on Wednesday that R was estimated to be between 0.65 and 0.75, down from between 0.8 and 1.05 last week.