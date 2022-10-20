Could Boris Johnson Be About To Become Prime Minister For A Second Time?

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Westminster Hall, London, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Monday September 12, 2022. Ben Stansall via PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson is planning to throw his hat into the ring to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister - just six weeks after he quit 10 Downing Street.

The former PM - who was forced to quit after a wave of resignations sparked by the Chris Pincher scandal - is taking soundings from his supporters before making a final decision.

Advertisement

When he resigned, he described being PM as “the best job in the world”.

He is currently in the Caribbean on holiday, but is preparing to cut it short to fly back to London before making a final decision.

But critics pointed out that he still faces a privileges committee investigation into whether he misled parliament over the partygate scandal, which could potentially see him thrown out of parliament.

Truss resigned earlier today and announced that her successor would be chosen within a week.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, has hinted that an online ballot will take place, meaning party members will be given a say on the new PM.

That increases Johnson’s chances, given he is still popular with Conservative activists who remain angry at the way he was ousted by MPs in July.

Advertisement

Bookmakers have already slashed their odds on him being re-elected prime minister, making him second favourite behind Rishi Sunak, the man whose resignation as chancellor helped to bring him down.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt - who lost out to Truss in the last leadership contest - has already confirmed that she will stand again, while other possible contenders include Kemi Badenoch, Ben Wallace and Suella Braverman.

Several Tory MPs have already given their support to Johnson coming back, including loyalists Nadine Dorries, Michael Fabricant and Andrea Jenkyns.

But health minister Robert Jenrick, who served in Johnson’s cabinet between 2019 and 2021, told the News Agents podcast: “The Boris that I supported when he stood in 2019 was one of the greatest campaigners in modern political history, somebody who was able to galvanise people to win that incredible general election, defeat Jeremy Corbyn, get Brexit done.

“So, there was definitely a case for Boris, and I think I was right to support him in 2019. You could argue that the Conservative Party is in such a difficult place, that his formidable campaigning skills are required once again.

Advertisement

“On the other hand, his premiership came to an end for a reason, which is that there were serious questions about competence, credibility, and ethics and does the Conservative Party want to go back to that?.”

And Tory MP John Baron said: “I believe - rightly or wrongly - he misled parliament on a number of occasions. We have to look forward not back.”

A Labour source told HuffPost UK: “The Tories all droning on about how they need a sensible, serious person to manage the party and deliver stability, then that honking pudding turns up with his travelling circus. Delicious.”

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper called on the Tories to block Johnson’s possible return.

She said: “The fact that Conservative MPs are even considering putting Boris Johnson back in Number 10 shows how out of touch they really are. They think there’s one rule for them and another for everyone else.

“Boris Johnson was forced to resign in disgrace after countless lies, scandals and failures. He shattered public trust in the government and plunged the UK into a political crisis. He must never be allowed near Downing Street again.”