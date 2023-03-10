Courteney Cox Gets Candid About Why Fillers Are Her 'Biggest Beauty Regret'

Courteney Cox at the New York premiere of Scream VI ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Courteney Cox has opened up about her past use of fillers, calling the cosmetic injectables her “biggest beauty regret”.

During an appearance on the Gloss Angeles Beauty Podcast, the Friends star was asked for a beauty technique she now regrets, and had no hesitation in naming fillers.

Elaborating on why, Courteney candidly explained: “[You don’t realise] it’s a domino effect. You don’t realise that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, ’cause you look normal to yourself.

“You look in the mirror and go, ‘That looks good.’ You think, and you don’t realise, what it looks like to the outside person.”

The Scream actor continued: “[I regret] doing too many fillers and having to have them removed, which… thank God, they are removable.”

She added: “[I regret] thinking I was getting older when I was really young. That’s just a bummer, a waste of time.

“I messed up a lot and now, luckily, I was able to reverse most of that, now I’m actually just older.”

Courteney at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame last year Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Courteney also revealed she even wanted to share a “before and after”-style Instagram post about her past use of fillers, with the caption: “Oh this is what my friend was talking about”.

However, she claimed that her publicist forbade it.

“I look at pictures of me [after having fillers] from when I thought I looked okay, and I can’t believe it,” she said.

Last year, Courteney shared that she’d stopped having injectables after claiming they’d begun making her look “strange”.

“I didn’t realise that, ‘oh shit, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face’ that I would never do now,” she explained.

“People would talk about me, I think. But there was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy’.”

Courteney is currently on the promotional trail for the sixth Scream film, where she once again reprises her role as Gale Weathers.

While she is the only member of the original cast to return for the latest instalment, she is joined by Hayden Panettiere, who previously appeared in Scream 4.