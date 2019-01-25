A couple who finally conceived after struggling for years were so chuffed when they found out they were expecting, they went big on announcing the news.

Gus Forward and wife Cynthia, from Texas, US, created a comedy sports-themed news conference to reveal the name and gender of their son, Michael, due in May this year.

The couple posed as selfie-obsessed celebs in the news clip, and even pretended the announcement was sponsored by a fried chicken company.

“We had so much trouble conceiving, we didn’t even think we would be able to have a baby for a while, so when it finally happened we wanted to do something really special to celebrate,” said Gus, 34, who has a background in video creation.

