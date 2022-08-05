'Crisis? What Crisis?': Boris Johnson's Holiday Has Echoes Of Another Ill-Fated Vacation

On Times Radio, Kwarteng said he did not know where Johnson is, adding: “He’s just had a wedding, I think he’s on a honeymoon and...I don’t think many people will begrudge him that.”

But given it’s not the first time Johnson has been MIA since being ousted by his own MPs, you could be forgiven for thinking that Johnson is less a caretaker prime minister and more a chilled-out entertainer.

One phrase in particular has emerged: “Crisis? What crisis?”