5 Times Boris Johnson Has Gone Missing In Action Since Resigning

Boris Johnson will step down as prime minister on September 6 Peter Byrne via PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson has been widely accused of shirking his Downing Street duties ever since he reluctantly agreed “them’s the breaks” and resigned at the start of July.

Despite calls for him to leave office early and let a caretaker prime minister take over, Johnson refused and said he would be staying in Downing Street.

Advertisement

But, the outgoing prime minister has “basically checked out” already, according to leader of the opposition Keir Starmer, while MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis claimed the UK had a “zombie government” at the moment.

Here’s just some of the times Johnson appears to have gone AWOL over the last month.

1. Quick family holiday

Despite having little over a month left in office, Johnson has decided to schedule in some annual leave. He will not be in Downing Street from Wednesday until the end of the week.

According to his official spokesman, he will remain in charge of the country and will be updated as required, while “the deputy prime minister and, as ever with a cabinet government, other ministers will be on hand to support when needed”.

Downing Street refused to say where he would be during this period of absence, and would not clarify if it was a belated honeymoon days after Johnson’s lavish wedding party.

Advertisement

2. Absence at the Euro 2022 finals

Despite making an appearance at the men’s Euro 2020 final, Johnson sent foreign secretary Liz Truss, culture secretary Nadine Dorries and work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey in his place for the women’s final on Sunday.

Liz Truss, Therese Coffey and Nadine Dorries with Sadiq Khan at the Euro 2022 Women's final Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA via Getty Images

He posted an image of himself watching the game with his two youngest children, Wilfred and Romy, from home.

When No.10 asked about Johnson’s support for the Lionesses, his spokesperson said the public “would judge the government on the support it has given to women’s football”.

“This is a government that has stood steadfast in terms of supporting the women’s game and investing in it. The prime minister has been supporting the team throughout and is watching the game with his family at home.”

Advertisement

We are all gripped here watching the @Lionesses!



Come on England! pic.twitter.com/QKeN0uluyB — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 31, 2022

Boris Johnson didn’t turn up to Wembley yesterday to watch the Lionesses yesterday, but he DID turn up to Wembley to watch the men’s team in the Euro final last year.

When asked for this discrepancy, No.10: “The Prime Minister did watch the game at home along with 17.4 m people” — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) August 1, 2022

3. Lavish wedding at Tory peer’s home

After much backlash, Johnson and his wife Carrie decided not to have their belated wedding party at the prime minister’s official country residence, Chequers, when he resigned.

Instead, they agreed to celebrate their wedding at a Conservative peer’s home estate in the Cotswolds on Saturday.

Protester Steve Bray demonstrates near Daylesford House, Gloucestershire, where Boris Johnson and wife Carrie held a first wedding anniversary party for friends and family. Steve Parsons - PA Images via Getty Images

Advertisement

It came a year after the pair had a scaled-back wedding in 2021, in line with Covid restrictions.

Grade I-listed mansion, owned by Lord Bamford, is the chairman of construction equipment manufacturer JCB. He has donated millions to the Conservatives.

4. Absence at Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Johnson did not attend the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games which took place in Birmingham this year. Instead, culture secretary Nadine Dorries attended in his place.

Why was the Prime Minister not at the Opening of the Commonwealth games? — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) July 29, 2022

Instead, he posted a Twitter message the night before the events kicked off, which said: “The UK rightly has an outstanding reputation for hosting major sporting events, and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will be another fantastic opportunity to showcase the best of Britain on a global stage,”

5. Missing Cobra meetings over the heatwave

Johnson missed emergency Cobra meetings ahead of the heatwave in July, when temperatures hit up to 40.3C – the hottest day on record for the UK.

Advertisement

He was pictured flying fighter jets instead, although his official spokesman was unable to say what was in Johnson’s diary at the time of the Cobra meeting.

His spokesman said: “Kit Malthouse has made the point that he is taking the lead on the government’s response to the heatwave, he’s keeping the prime minister fully briefed including over the weekend when the prime minister also spoke to a number of secretaries of state about the work they are doing.

“And it is not unusual in cabinet government for cabinet ministers to chair these sorts of things.”