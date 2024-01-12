'Thinking Isn't His Strength': Critics Scorch Donald Trump Jr's Wild Covid Claim

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump Jr went after people “touting Bidenomics” before a wild claim that looked back at his father’s administration on Thursday.

“I can’t think of a single metric where anyone is better off now than they were three years ago – even with Covid, frankly,” said the former president’s son at an Iowa campaign event just days prior to the state’s Republican caucuses.

Advertisement

CDC data shows there were over 107,000 weekly Covid hospital admissions in the week ending January 16, 2021 – just four days before former US President Donald Trump left office.

There were over 67% less weekly Covid hospital admissions reported in the week ending December 30, 2023, according to the latest numbers by the CDC.

Weekly deaths due to Covid are also down significantly in the US from three years ago, as well (25,692 compared to the latest CDC numbers, 839).

Jr: I can’t think of a single metric where anyone is better off now than they were three years ago… even with COVID pic.twitter.com/DQHMflD6aW — Acyn (@Acyn) January 11, 2024

Advertisement

Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) also pointed to the stock market along with other metrics that Trump Jr glossed over.

The current unemployment rate sits at 3.7% compared to 6.3% in January 2021 and the US was on track to see a historic decline in homicides last year.

NBC News’ Monica Alba recently reported on FBI data that shows crime in the U.S. went down “in almost every category” in 2023.

Critics on X knocked Trump Jr over his claim, declaring that “thinking isn’t his strength.”

There are lots of things Junior can't think of that exist. Thinking isn't his strength. https://t.co/8gPNPyZ2Y5 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) January 11, 2024

How about, I dunno, the number of people dying… from Covid? https://t.co/nmxlDMqzL6 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 12, 2024

Advertisement

Republicans have gotten away with lying about the economy for years now, so now they’re going even further by claiming Trump’s recession economy *during COVID* was better than today’s economy.



They think you’re stupid. https://t.co/caR7zkDYL9 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 11, 2024

The record high 25,974 Americans who died from Covid in a single week just before his father left office could not be reached for comment. https://t.co/jsMTELRngu — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 12, 2024

They lie effortlessly and about everything. This one is so silly it doesn’t even need to be debunked for those of us without terminal brainworms. https://t.co/R94GPzSsgc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2024

The real question is…is he an insane liar like his daddy or just an incredible level of moron or…both? https://t.co/Oq5EEyvuAQ — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) January 11, 2024

3 years ago this week, the week of January 9, 2021



In the waning days of the Trump presidency



That was the single worst week of the entire pandemic in terms of deaths



Nearly 26,000 Americans died of COVID that week



Deaths are down more than 90%



That seems much better https://t.co/I4E0UqdI1d — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) January 12, 2024

Advertisement

Trump and his administration utterly fumbled the initial response to Covid-19. And Covid-19 killed more than one million Americans. So those poor souls certainly aren't better off. https://t.co/XHle7VV7ya — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) January 11, 2024

Be a real shame if there was a detailed triannual survey that gave information about the financial status of American households. https://t.co/I2Qcha2cY6 — Matt Darling 🌐🏗️ (@besttrousers) January 11, 2024