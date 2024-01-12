'Thinking Isn't His Strength': Critics Scorch Donald Trump Jr's Wild Covid Claim

Donald Trump Jr went after people “touting Bidenomics” before a wild claim that looked back at his father’s administration on Thursday.
“I can’t think of a single metric where anyone is better off now than they were three years ago – even with Covid, frankly,” said the former president’s son at an Iowa campaign event just days prior to the state’s Republican caucuses.
CDC data shows there were over 107,000 weekly Covid hospital admissions in the week ending January 16, 2021 – just four days before former US President Donald Trump left office.
There were over 67% less weekly Covid hospital admissions reported in the week ending December 30, 2023, according to the latest numbers by the CDC.
Weekly deaths due to Covid are also down significantly in the US from three years ago, as well (25,692 compared to the latest CDC numbers, 839).
Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) also pointed to the stock market along with other metrics that Trump Jr glossed over.
The current unemployment rate sits at 3.7% compared to 6.3% in January 2021 and the US was on track to see a historic decline in homicides last year.
NBC News’ Monica Alba recently reported on FBI data that shows crime in the U.S. went down “in almost every category” in 2023.
Critics on X knocked Trump Jr over his claim, declaring that “thinking isn’t his strength.”