Donald Trump Jr’s latest conspiracy theory was quickly unravelled by his own words.

The son of former US President Donald Trump on Thursday called the January 6 attack on the US Capitol a “fake insurrection” and claimed that the “feds” were acting as “tour guides” inside.

President Joe Biden’s campaign was ready with a fact-check ― posting screenshots of text messages sent by Trump Jr to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as Trump supporters invaded the Capitol and attempted to block the certification of the election.

“He’s got to condemn this shit ASAP,” Trump Jr told Meadows, referring to his father. “We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It’s gone too far and got out of hand.”

Trump Jr on Thursday also claimed the January 6 rioters were unarmed.

However, the House committee that investigated the attack found many of Trump’s supporters were armed. Trump wanted to let them into his nearby rally anyway, and even told the Secret Service to remove the metal detectors.

“I don’t fucking care that they have weapons,” he said, according to witness Cassidy Hutchinson, who was Meadows’ assistant. “They’re not here to hurt me.”

