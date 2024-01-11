LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump on Wednesday told a Fox News town hall that he knows who’ll be his running mate if he becomes the Republican nominee for the 2024 election.

But the former president refused to name a name.

“Well, I can’t tell you that really. I mean, I know who it’s going to be,” the four-times-indicted Republican front-runner told hosts Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier during the televised event in Des Moines, Iowa.

Advertisement

“Can you give us a hint?” Baier asked.

“We’ll do another show sometime,” replied Trump.

Fox News town hall hosts try to find out who Donald Trump is considering for vice president.



Bret Baier: “You can give us a hint.”



Martha MacCallum: “Would you be open to mending fences?”



Trump jokes, “I’ve already started to like Christie better.” pic.twitter.com/SzNKeztsbs — The Recount (@therecount) January 11, 2024

MacCallum asked Trump if he’d be open to “mending fences” with any of his rivals in the Republican primary.

“Oh, sure. I will, I will. I’ve already started to like [Chris] Christie better,” Trump responded, referring to the former New Jersey governor’s suspension of his campaign earlier in the day.

Christie used most of his run to trash Trump, his longtime friend.

Trump then acknowledged he couldn’t imagine Christie joining him on the ballot.

“I don’t see it. I don’t see it. That would be an upset,” he said.

Multiple names have been touted to join Trump if he secures the nomination.

Trump himself suggested he was open to former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson for the role, although Carlson said it would be “so unimaginable.”

Advertisement

Others rumoured for the job include South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia) and Elise Stefakik (New York).